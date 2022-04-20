The latest rumours surrounding Katie Price and her on/off engagement to Carl Woods have been addressed by none other than the man himself.

After tagging himself at Gatwick Airport, fuelling claims he had jetted off on holiday with Katie, Carl has broken his silence.

So are they back together, or is the wedding off? Read on and we’ll tell you all we know.

Katie Price, seen here in Thailand, shared new pictures of herself on holiday over Easter (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price latest: Sunshine holiday and Carl breaks silence

Rumours were rife that Katie and Carl jetted off on a sunshine holiday over Easter.

She shared a picture of herself enjoying a cocktail with palm trees in the background.

Meanwhile, he shared a selfie at Gatwick and captioned it: “Catch flights.”

It’s reported the pair were seen walking through the airport hand-in-hand on Good Friday, adding fuel to the rumours the relationship is back on.

Not only that, it appears the pair were spotted by an eagle-eyed Brit on board the flight.

Commenting on Carl’s post, one woman said: “You’re on my son’s flight, he has just seen you both.”

When asked by fellow followers who “both” of them were, she commented: “Yeah, he was with Katie.”

She then revealed where they were off to.

“Only Spain, and they flew EasyJet,” the woman claimed.

ED! has contacted reps for Katie for a comment on this story.

Cryptic clues things are back on

Ahead of the alleged holiday, Katie let slip a few clues that appear to suggest things are back on.

She was seen in a car that appeared to be Carl’s, showing off her manicure.

On her finger was her huge diamond engagement ring.

Meanwhile, she shared a selfie of herself “feeling natural and happy today” and Carl liked it.

Carl Woods has broken his silence about the split rumours in a sweary social media rant (Credit: Splash News)

Katie Price latest: Carl breaks his silence

Carl has since taken to Instagram to break his silence on the split rumours.

Posting on his Stories, he said: “I wanted to come on here and clear this up, engagement ring on and off – it’s all [bleep].

“They’re so muggy. I’m not involved in it, please nobody tarnish me with the same brush. I think it’s ridiculous – that’s all I’ve got to stay on it.”

