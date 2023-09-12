Katie Price set to be hauled back to court as lawyer warns ‘this matter needs to be dealt with’

In the latest Katie Price news, the former glamour model is reportedly set to be hauled back to court.

According to The Sun, the mum-of-five could be ordered to sell her Mucky Mansion this week.

That’s because, the tabloid report claims, Katie has been told to disclose her finances in front of a judge this Thursday (September 14).

Will Katie Price sell her Mucky Mansion? (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price latest news

Court officials have reportedly communicated that Katie will be asked to give evidence at a bankruptcy hearing in London.

The 45-year-old model reportedly paid £1.3m for her West Sussex home nine years ago. It is now said to be worth more than £2m.

Furthermore, according to The Sun, trustees handling her bankruptcy could sell the Mucky Mansion to meet her debts.

However, legal notices placed on the Mucky Mansion prevent Katie from selling the 11 bedroom property herself.

Katie is said to have paid £1.3m for her home, which has featured in Channel 4 show Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion (Credit: YouTube)

What happens next?

The Sun reports Katie must present a case to the court to reveal how she intends to settle her debts, or prove she needs the home for vital work purposes.

During a short hearing at a specialist insolvency and companies court in London earlier this year – where Katie did not appear and was not represented – the court was told public examination over her finances had previously been adjourned.

However, barrister Darragh Connell said trustees sought a re-listing of the questioning after she breached a payment agreement.

He told the court: “We are now at the stage where this matter needs to be expeditiously dealt with.”

Furthermore, Judge Paul Greenwood said the hearing where she will be questioned over her finances would be listed for the first available date after July 21.

Judge Greenwood added “it seems right, indeed inevitable” to list the one-day examination “as soon as the court can accommodate”.

Meanwhile, the Insolvency and Companies Court clerk has reportedly told The Sun: “The next hearing date in the above matter is 14 September 2023.”

An aerial view of Mucky Mansion, as seen in her TV show (Credit: YouTube)

‘Never be embarrassed about being in a bankruptcy’

Additionally, Katie said in January: “Anyone who is out there in a bankruptcy, it’s not the end of the world. Lots of people go into bankruptcies. And I think it’s quite good that I am in a bankruptcy, it’s made me re-valuate things. Everything in my life is now in place, never be embarrassed about being in a bankruptcy.”

ED! has approached a representative for Katie Price for comment.

