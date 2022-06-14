Katie Price shared a cryptic message on Instagram about “getting rid of evil” as her fiancé Carl Woods declared: “It’s my turn to talk.”

The couple’s comments came hours after Carl’s “threatening behaviour” charge was dropped.

He was charged following a row with Katie in August last year.

It’s not clear who Katie was talking about but she also admitted to “turning a corner”.

Meanwhile, Carl urged his followers to “get some popcorn” for when he sets the record straight on what he claimed were “lies”.

Katie Price tells Instagram fans she’s ‘turned a corner’

Model Katie posted a comment to her Instagram Stories late yesterday (June 13).

She said: “Good things are suddenly happening.

“I’ve so turned a corner on how I view things and act upon things now.

Out with the old and stay with the loyals.

“Being positive and getting rid of evil human beings I had in my life has also had a massive impact.

“Out with the old and stay with the loyals,” she concluded.

Carl declares: ‘It’s my turn to talk’

Yesterday, Carl also took to his Stories after news of the court case broke.

He uploaded a video where he declared: “It’s my turn to talk.”

Carl asked his followers if they remembered the case – “the one that was full of lies”.

He continued: “Making me out to be a woman beater, that one, I’m sure you all remember it because I certainly do.”

After claiming he got “untold abuse” over it, Carl said it was his “turn to talk”.

He also told fans: “And let me tell you, get the [bleep]ing popcorn ready, because I am not going to hold back on this one.”

Carl concluded: “I told you I had proof and believe you me, everything I’ve got is coming. And it is gonna be an absolute blinder.”

Carl’s cryptic post

Earlier today it was Carl’s turn for the cryptic post.

He shared a quote to Instagram that read: “A person who doesn’t defend you, while someone slanders you, is your enemy too.”

Again, as with Katie’s post, it isn’t clear who Carl was talking about.

Are Katie Price and Carl still together?

It’s thought that Katie and Carl are still loved up.

Three weeks ago they both posted photographs of each other to their Instagram grid.

Carl wrote: “You’re truly unique and definitely one of a kind. Can’t wait to share the rest of your birthdays with you.”

ED! has contacted reps for Katie and Carl for a comment on this story.

