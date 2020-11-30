Katie Price has inspired her children as she proudly showed off her I’m A Celebrity past.

The mum-of-five, 42, shared clips from her second stint on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! to three of her children.

Princess, 13, Jett, seven, and Bunny, six all watched in amazement as Katie shared some of her I’m A Celeb trials.

Katie returned to the jungle as a surprise latecomer in 2009’s series. After originally competing in 2004.

However, she quit her second stint just nine days in, after she was repeatedly voted by the British public to do Bushtucker Trials.

Katie and her kids had a good laugh watching the clips (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price took a trip down I’m A Celebrity memory lane

Sharing some of the grotesque and terrifying trials with her children, they seemed inspired and impressed by their mum.

Little Bunny covered her eyes at several points and told the insects and creatures to ‘Get off my Mum!’

Meanwhile Princess said: “You look so nervous!”

As Katie squirmed and swore profusely during one trial, all three kids looked a tad uncomfortable.

But Katie reasoned: “Do you know how much that smelt, and it was so itchy. Look at them all on me!”

Princess says she wants to compete on I’m A Celebrity when she’s older (Credit: YouTube)

Her children were inspired by her gruelling trials

She also shared one scene from her first time on the series, during which she met her first husband, Peter Andre.

Who is father to her daughter Princess and son Junior, 15.

In the clip she is seen eating disgusting raw animal parts and bugs along with the series eventual winner, Kerry Katona.

Seemingly inspired by this particular task, Princess said she now wanted to go on the hit show.

The teen declared: “I wanna go on I’m A Celeb when I’m older. It’s challenging, obviously.”

As the video drew to a close, all three said how very proud they are of their mother.

Katie on I’m A Celebrity in 2004 (Credit: ITV)

Princess said: “That was hard. That was intense for me to watch.”

Before adding: “I think she did really good because she’s quite dramatic. I thought it would be hard, it was hard.

“The worst thing for me would be spiders webs, I hate spiders.”

While over in the comments section, viewers said they enjoyed going down memory lane along with Katie.



And many commented on the former glamour model’s bravery during the trials.

One user praised: “You were SO brave Katie and a real sport on that show. Loved watching you on it and have always supported you x.”

And another user posted: “Katie I remember watching these trials at the time, you were really brave and it was you who made that show!”

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.