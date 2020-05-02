Katie Price in tears as she's finally reunited with Junior and Princess

Mum-of-five Katie Price is finally reunited with two of her children.

The former glamour model, 41, hadn't seen her children Junior, 14, and Princess, 12 for six weeks.

Separated because of the lockdown, they had been living with their father and Katie's ex-husband Peter Andre.

Junior also had to go into self-isolation after he showed initial symptoms of the virus.

Katie Price with her son Junior Andre last year (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

Now they have been able to reunite as a family.

Katie told The Sun Online that she was absolutely thrilled to see them.

She said: "I can't believe how much the kids have grown in six weeks - Pete's had them sleeping in grow bags!"

She went on to admit that the reunion had even brought tears to her eyes: "I welled up, it’s been a tough six weeks not being able to hug them."

Katie has left her Sussex mansion to spend quarantine in her friend's mansion.

Here she has been isolating with her eldest child, son Harvey, 17.

Meanwhile her youngest two kids, Jett 6, and Bunny, 5, are staying with their father Kieran Hayler and his partner Michelle Penticost.

Claps and cheers

Katie shared a heartwarming video of her clapping with Harvey, Junior and Princess for the NHS on Thursday.

Sitting in the lounge they cheered as a united family.

She captioned the video with: "It’s Thursday, so let’s show our appreciation and respect for all the incredible key workers keeping our country going.

"Join the nation at 8pm and give a huge round of applause from your windows, doors and balconies."

Many of her fans commented on how happy they were to see Katie together with three of her children.

One wrote: "Oh you lot. Such an awesome family. I'm back to my night shifts tomorrow night after testing negative yesterday."

Katie's crazy life

Another commented: "This makes me happy you're back with your kiddies."

A third posted: "Your children are growing up beautifully!"

And a fourth praised: "Lovely to see you Katie with your kids."

Elsewhere Katie has announced she will be starring in a one-off special of her reality series My Crazy Life on Monday.

The episode will air at 10pm on channel Quest Red.

