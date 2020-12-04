Katie Price is reportedly at a loss of what to do after her luxury Surrey home has become ‘overrun with rats.’

The mum-of-five, 42, is said to be very concerned for her and her children’s safety after spotting rats attempting to invade her home.

Apparently, there is a rat problem at a nearby garden centre, and they’re now determined to get into Katie’s plush pad.

What’s more, her hairless cat, Hagrid, has apparently already bought several in.

Katie Price is apparently terrified of rats in her home! (Credit: YouTube)

Why are there rats at Katie Price’s house?

A source told The Sun: “There are hundreds of them trying to get into the house from outside – everyone thinks they’ve come over from a nearby garden centre which has rat problems, and have been attracted by the bins.

Read more: Katie Price terrified of another divorce but ‘determined’ to have another baby

“It’s horrible and Katie’s terrified – the cat keeps bringing them in and it causes chaos.

“She’s complained to the landlord and hopefully they’ll sort it out.”

Katie is believed to have moved into the plush Surrey pad early this year.

Katie watching old I’m A Celebrity clips with two of her children at her Surrey home (Credit: YouTube)

What happened to Katie’s ‘mucky mansion’?

Moving in with her son Harvey, 18, she escaped her ‘mucky mansion’, vowing to never return.

In fact, her sprawling estate in West Sussex appears to have fallen into disrepair.

Read more: Katie Price slammed for not wearing a face mask during shopping trip

Katie has previously said it is ‘cursed’ and that she never wanted to live in it again.

While touring the house on her official YouTube channel, algae appeared to cover her outdoor swimming pool.

And piles of toys and goods were lined up outside.

Katie’s new love Carl Woods spends much of her time at her Surrey home (Credit: YouTube)

Does Carl Woods live with Katie?

Inside, she showed off a sparkling new kitchen, but other rooms had wires hanging from the ceiling.

Since fleeing the property, it has been broken into several times. And it has also flooded.

Katie’s former property caretaker, Charlie Farthing, told The Sun that the houses was in a “complete state.”

He added: “The house was a state, the kitchen area [especially] we were always cleaning, piles of plates with Chinese mess all over it. Rubbish everywhere.”

The new rented Surrey abode was meant to be a fresh start for Katie.



She’s amped up her social media game here, constantly hawking products while providing glimpses into the high-end home.

What’s more, her boyfriend of six months, Carl Woods, appears to spend most of his time there as well.

The pair met in lockdown, and claim they’ve never spent a day apart since.

*ED has contacted Katie Price’s representative for comment.

Like this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook @EntertainmentDailyFix.