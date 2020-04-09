Katie Price struggling to homeschool Harvey during lockdown

Katie Price has admitted that she's struggling to homeschool son Harvey during the coronavirus lockdown, saying "it isn't easy".

The former glamour model, 41, is Harvey's full-time carer while her other four children stay with their fathers. She has been sharing her and Harvey's daily routine on social media.

Harvey, 17, suffers with Prader-Willi Syndrome, a genetic condition leading to poor development and weight gain. He is partially sighted and also struggles with septo-optic dysplasia, which affects his growth.

"I'm working hard home-schooling Harvey and we're spending lots of time reading together," Katie said.

She added: "It isn't easy on my own, but we're making it work."

It's just the two of them staying at Katie's home, while her other children Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, are staying with their dad Peter Andre. Younger kids Jett, six, and Bunny, five, are currently living with their father Kieran Hayler.

Katie and Harvey have been posting supportive messages for the NHS as well as taking part in the clap for key workers every Thursday evening at 8pm.

Katie revealed that the NHS is a cause "very close to her heart".

Clap for the NHS

"Harvey is delighted to be involved in the NHS campaign. He got involved with the clapping and I'm so proud of him," she told the Mail Online.

"We're hoping to find a way to raise some money for the NHS to show how grateful we are for all they are doing."

In a video posted to Katie's Instagram, her and Harvey recorded a thank you to everyone working in the healthcare sector.

In it, she said: "Me and Harvey would like... we want to say a massive thank you to everyone all the social house carers, nurses, doctors, everyone helping at this moment in time. Harvey gives a massive thank you.

"And you've been amazing with Harvey's medication and everything so just keep well and thank you."

Meanwhile, it's been revealed that Katie Price is one of the celebs taking part in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, alongside Anthea Turner and Joey Essex.

