Katie Price has hit back at fans who reckon she hasn’t really broken her feet.

The mum-of-five, 42, shared footage of her feet in casts on social media.

And in typical Pricey style, she has even had them bedazzled.

Over a series of videos she showed an abundance of glitter being poured on to her bandages.

Addressing her 2.3 million Instagram followers, she seemed irritated that some have doubted her injury claims.

What happened to Katie Price’s feet?

Katie Price says she broke both of her feet in Turkey (Credit: YouTube)

Katie said: “Look at the glitter on that foot!

“The foot that no one believes is broken!”

She then wrote on her Instagram story: “My new colourful casts.

“Despite people not believing I’ve really broken my feet.

“I really have life changing injuries.”

She later shared a video of her being pushed in a wheelchair by a friend as she praised her “gorgeous” and “supportive” boyfriend Carl Woods who trailed behind.

What are fans saying about Katie Price’s accident?

Katie Price and boyfriend Carl Woods shortly before her accident (Credit: YouTube)

Katie says she broke both of her ‘plates of meat’ while on holiday in Turkey.

She said she jumped off a wall while at the Land of Legends theme park – with disastrous results.

She explained on her YouTube channel: “Silly little accident. I was running, jumped over a wall because it was a little shortcut.

“And I didn’t really judge the height. I fell funny on my ankles.

“I fractured the hairline in my heels and stuff.”

Katie’s new cast is quite sparkly (Credit: Instagram Story @KatiePrice)

She went on to say that the doctors in Turkey wanted to perform surgery on her immediately.

However, she held off until she returned to the UK for a second opinion.

Katie has since attended a private London medical clinic where she said she was “gutted” by her prognosis.

She does not appear to have had surgery yet.

Fans were initially confused by Katie’s injuries. Originally she said she had broken her ankles, and later said she had broken her legs.

Katie was filming for her YouTube channel when she injured her feet (Credit: YouTube)

There was even speculation that she may have had bunion removal surgery instead.

However, Katie denied these claims.

Appearing on an Instagram video on her daughter, Princess Andre’s account, she said: “By the way, someone said on my Instagram: ‘Oh she has had bunions done on both feet!’

“Well, when I have the X-rays and show you, I haven’t had bunions, I have never had bunions in my life.”

