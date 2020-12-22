Katie Price hits back at ‘cruel’ trolls who say she looks ‘pregnant’ after weight gain

Katie Price has said she’s put on weight since breaking her feet as she’s been in a wheelchair.

The star broke both her feet during a family holiday in Turkey over the summer and was left in a wheelchair so they could recover.

However, Katie said some trolls have pointed out her weight and even said she “looks pregnant”.

Katie Price hits out at rumours she is pregnant

The star says she’s put a little weight on because of her inability to workout and exercise while her feet are still healing.

She told new! magazine: “I’ve been getting so many comments saying I look pregnant. I have put on weight because I’ve been in a wheelchair for four months, so of course I have.

“I admit I’ve definitely put on weight, but it’s so cruel of people to criticise me.”

Katie added: “I’m happy and healthy and when I start exercising properly again I’ll go back to how I was.”

Kieran Hayler desperate for divorce

Meanwhile, according to a recent report in The Sun, Katie’s ex Kieran Hayler is desperate to finalise their divorce.

An unnamed source is quoted as saying legal matters have been held up by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the source believes that things could finally be on the move.

It’s thought Kieran wants the divorce signed, sealed and delivered by January 1.

Katie’s latest man, Carl Woods, is reportedly keen to propose to Katie – but he said recently that he was waiting for her son Junior’s blessing.

“When I’m gonna ask Kate to marry me, I will ask Junior’s permission, and that will be important to Junior,” Carl told The Sun.

“I’ve always said that to him when me and Junior have spoken about it.”

Carl and Katie first got together during lockdown in spring. The pair have claimed that they haven’t spent a day apart since.

Over the summer they holidayed together, getting matching veneers in Turkey. Carl also stuck by her side when Katie recovered from foot surgery.

The couple then jetted off for almost three weeks to the Maldives, where they appeared to tease plans to start a family of their own.

