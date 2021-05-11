Katie Price has been left devastated following the tragic stabbing of a friend.

The 42-year-old reality star took to her Instagram Story earlier today (May 11) to share the sad news.

In the post, Katie told her followers she had known Sue Addis since her teenage years.

Sue, who owned a string of popular restaurants in Brighton, was found dead at her home on January 8.

The owner, 69, died after suffering multiple stab wounds.

Sue’s own grandson, Pietro Addis, has been charged with her murder.

This news broke my heart

He denied the charges during an appearance at Hove Crown Court yesterday (May 10).

Addis, 18, who can now be identified after reporting restrictions lifted, said: “Not guilty to murder, guilty to manslaughter.”

Following the news, Katie paid tribute to Sue on social media.

Alongside a news article, she penned: “So gutted this news broke my heart. I’ve known Sue since I was a teenager and her family. Just a sad situation.”

In addition, Katie said: “RIP beautiful lady.”

It’s reported Katie previously visited Sue’s restaurants Donatello’s and Pinocchio’s.

What else has Katie Price been up to?

Meanwhile, Katie recently revealed her plans to take the surname of her fiancé Carl Woods.

The former Love Island star popped the question with a seven carat diamond ring last month.

Katie, who has been married three times previously, has not taken any of her former husbands’ names.

Speaking to Notebook magazine, she said: “I have never changed my surname for anyone – but I’m going to change it legally and be known as Katie Woods.

“I’m proud of it. It’s going to be a new me and a new era.”

Earlier this month, Katie and Carl appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss their engagement news.

Opening up, Katie said: “I know so many people out there are like, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve heard this before.’

“Yeah, because I’ve rushed into things so much, made wrong choices but my head wasn’t right. My head is so right now, I’m a different person.”

Furthermore, Carl insisted Katie has “changed” for the better.

