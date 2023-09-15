Harvey Price in hospital dash as mum Katie issues ‘difficult’ health update: ‘He’s having real problems’

Katie Price has opened up about her son Harvey after he was taken to hospital earlier this week.

Katie and her sister Sophie sat down on their podcast – The Katie Price Show – to discuss what was happening in their day-to-day lives.

The ex-I’m A Celebrity contestant said she was having a “stressful” week. She spoke briefly about matters involving her court trial. But it was Harvey who appeared to be her top priority.

Katie Prince said that her son Harvey was struggling at the moment with bad behaviour, with his ear pain making it worse (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price opens up about son Harvey

“I’m going to see Harvey, he’s having real problems with his ear. [He] kept phoning me yesterday,” she told listeners this week.

They’ve syringed all his ear out at the hospital again yesterday.

“So, he’s calling me going ‘*moaning and crying* mum’ and all that. Last night, when he went to bed, they put a bandage around his head to stop him doing that with his ear. So he’s phoning me feeling sorry for himself,” she said.

Harvey lives away at a residential college where he can learn to be more independent while still having healthcare professionals onsite.

Katie added: “All he wants to do is stay in a hotel, and I know why, because he wants all the room service.”

Her sister Sophie chimed in to say “bless” and that he wanted a “cuddle with Mummy and room service”.

Katie said she “missed” him and was looking forward to seeing him. She commented: “But his behaviour is so bad at the minute and his ear doesn’t help. Like I can bring him home, but he will smash everything.”

She then thanked the team that looked after her son and acknowledged that he was particularly “difficult” at the minute.

Katie’s leagal issues

She also spoke about her TikTok account and starring in a Christmas pantomime this year. The sisters speak candidly on the show. Only a few weeks ago, Katie divulged that she doesn’t have many friends. Speaking about her party days and reflecting, she said she had “lost so many people”.

Katie is currently undergoing a trial over her claims of bankruptcy. It has been reported that she allegedly may have to sell her Mucky Mansion home.

