Katie Price fans praise son Harvey as he shows off results of his weight loss

Katie Price has shared a picture of son Harvey to Instagram, with the 20 year old winning praise from her followers as he showed off the results of his weight loss.

The pictures of Harvey show Katie’s eldest sitting at a table at his college with a range of fishy-themed pictures he’d created in front of him.

And, along with comments that Harvey has quite the future as a budding artist, fans also commented on his appearance.

Katie Price fans compliment Harvey on weight loss

The model, who has five children, shared a handful of images of Harvey to social media.

Katie said: “So proud of Harvey and his drawings and colourings today.”

Harvey looks pretty pleased with himself as he shows off his art, but fans were commenting on something else.

“You can see how hard he is working to lose the weight, brilliant Harvey,” said one.

“Brilliant drawings Harvey and big well done on the progress of losing weight. You look amazing. Such a beautiful soul,” said a second.

Another praised Harvey on his weight loss and added: “Beautiful Harvey, and you look terrific.”

“Well done Harvey you look so well,” said another.

Harvey’s weight-loss journey

Katie has been open about doctors’ fears for Harvey over his weight.

Harvey was born with Prader-Willi syndrome and one symptom of his disability is that it causes Harvey to have an excessive appetite.

Back in September, she revealed: “I’m so proud of Harvey he has lost a stone now.

“His college are doing amazing trying to keep him active and healthy eating as it’s now become life-threatening with his weight.”

In October she revealed that he had then lost two stone.

In a clip posted online Harvey revealed they were having a “burger night”.

Katie said: “You’ve lost so much weight, haven’t you? We’re having a treat day.”

