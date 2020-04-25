Katie Price shares video of son Harvey dancing to celebrate Autism Dance Day

Proud mum Katie Price has shared a great new video of her son Harvey dancing around the lounge.

Katie, 41, posted the heartwarming clip of her 'Harvey Bear' online to mark this year's Autism Dance Day.

The brainchild of charity worker Anna Kennedy, the special day raises both funds and awareness of the condition.

Katie has shared a heartwarming video of Harvey dancing (Credit: Instagram/ @KatiePrice)

Harvey, 17, has a range of complex needs, which includes autism, and Katie says dancing really makes her boy happy.

Speaking to fans, Katie said: "The Autism dance means a lot to me. It raises awareness and it's good for your mental health.

"I know Harvey, when he gets up and dances, it wakes him up and he's happy and has got a smile on his face. It's good."

Harvey was taking part in Autism Dance Day (Credit: Instagram/ @KatiePrice)

Katie, who has five children, gave birth to Harvey in 2002 following a brief relationship with footballer Dwight Yorke.

Harvey was born with the genetic disorder Prader-Willi syndrome, which leaves sufferers feeling constantly hungry.

As a result, people with the disorder are prone to diabetes and obesity.

Harvey was also diagnosed with being partially blind at just two months old.

Last year, Katie made the difficult decision to send Harvey to a residential school after admitting she was struggling to care for him.

Harvey was coming home on the weekends but, since the schools have closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, he has moved back in with Katie full-time.

She is now home-schooling him while the UK remains on lockdown.

Katie, whose other four kids are currently with their dads, recently admitted she wasn't finding the situation easy.

It isn’t easy on my own, but we’re making it work.

She said: "I’m working hard home-schooling Harvey and we’re spending lots of time reading together.

"It isn’t easy on my own, but we’re making it work."

Meanwhile, Harvey recently drew a beautiful rainbow to show his and Katie's support to the NHS during the pandemic.

In a video posted online, Katie asked her son who the rainbow was for.

He told his mum: "Doctors and nurses to say thank you for so much. Love from Harvey."

The footage went on to show Katie helping and praising Harvey as he wrote his message for the NHS.

