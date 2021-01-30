Katie Price: Harvey and Me gained a huge positive response from the public when it aired earlier this week.

The BBC documentary showed the realities of Katie’s life with her disabled son Harvey as she tried to find him the perfect residential college.

However, the mum-of-five has now had to deny she “cashed in” on the show.

Katie insists she didn’t cash in on the BBC documentary (Credit: BBC)

What did Katie Price say about Harvey and Me?

Speaking to The Sun, Katie said she didn’t want to show Harvey “having a massive meltdown” in the doc.

She said: “It’s distressing for people watching because he really does kick off. And when he kicks off it’s like, ‘duck dive, what’s he going to chuck!’

“But I thought I don’t need to add that in there – I think there’s enough in there for you to see that he is challenging.

The documentary showed Katie and Harvey’s close bond (Credit: BBC)

“We took the stance not to exploit him, I didn’t want people to say, ‘Oh look Katie is using Harvey to cash in.'”

Katie added that the BBC “aren’t a channel that pay money” and it’s “more about education for them”.

The star insisted that “not everything is about money for me”.

Meanwhile, Katie was hugely praised after the documentary aired.

Presenter Richard Madeley even called for the star to receive an honour from the Queen.

Katie’s been praised for the show (Credit: BBC)

Katie’s ex-husbands Kieran Hayler and Peter Andre also praised Harvey, 18.

Kieran, who was with Katie from 2013 to 2018, said: “So proud of you @officialmrharveyprice.”

He also said he loves the bond Harvey shares with him and Katie’s two youngest children – Jett and Bunny.

In addition, Peter – who has two children with Katie from their marriage – wrote on Instagram about Harvey: “He’s the best.”

Following the emotional documentary, viewers praised Katie on Twitter with many calling her a “phenomenal” mum.

I wanted to say thank you so much to @bbcone, @Minnow_Films and the general public for all your support in the lead up to #HarveyandMe and the incrediblefeedback tonight. This really has been such an amazing journey for Harvey and myself, and I want to continue – 1/2 — Katie Price (@KatiePrice) January 25, 2021

Katie thanks fans for support

She said on Twitter: “I wanted to say thank you so much to @bbcone, @Minnow_Films and the general public for all your support in the lead up to #HarveyandMe and the incredible feedback tonight.

“This really has been such an amazing journey for Harvey and myself.”

Katie added: “I want to continue the conversation surrounding the difficulties that parents of children with complex needs face, and help parents going through a similar situation. Thank you all so much.”

