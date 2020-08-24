Katie Price gushes over son Harvey as he waits on her as she recovers from foot surgery

Katie Price gushed over her son Harvey as he helped out his poorly mum as she recovers from foot surgery.

The loyal son, 18, was shown bringing Katie a glass of Ribena to her bedside.

The mum-of-five then delighted her eldest son when she told him he would be able to go back to school soon.

Taking to Instagram, Katie shared the heartwarming clips on her Stories in view of her 2.3 million followers.

Katie said: “Oh Harv what have you done?”

Harvey is waiting on Katie Price hand and foot!

Katie and Harvey Price have always had a strong bond (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harvey replied: “Made mummy a drink.”

Katie said: “You made mummy a drink? Oh I love you! What have you made me?”

Read more: Harvey Price wants mum Katie to get better as she struggles to sleep

Harvey proudly said: “Ribena and water.”

Delighted, Katie responded: “Ribena and water? You’re so gorgeous. Thank you Harv!”

She later said: “Harv, mummy’s just been told you can go back to school next week.”

Harvey asked: “What day?”

Katie explained: “The 1st of September. What do you think?”

What happened to Katie’s feet?

Harvey Price brought his mum a glass of Ribena (Credit: Instagram)

Harvey looked ecstatic and said: “Oh my God yes! Yesss!”

Meanwhile, Katie is recovering from surgery on both of her feet after breaking them on holiday in Turkey.

Read more: Katie Price praises ex Peter Andre for ‘stepping up’ over unwell Harvey Price

She says she “smashed” both of her feet after jumping off a wall at the theme park The Land of Legends.

She said on her YouTube channel: “Silly little accident. I was running, jumped over a wall because it was a little short cut.

“And I didn’t really judge the height. I fell funny on my ankles.

Harvey was in hospital in July (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I fractured the hairline in my heels and stuff.”

Returning to UK for treatment, she has been told by doctors it could take up to two years until she can properly walk again.

Meanwhile, Harvey is just a few weeks out of the hospital himself.

The teen, who is autistic and has Prader-Willi Syndrome, was rushed to hospital in July with a high fever.

Harvey was put into intensive care and remained in hospital for over a week before finally being discharged.

At the time, Katie shared how brave Harvey was being.

She wrote on Instagram: “He has been incredibly strong and brave and this evening he has improved.

“I’m so happy, it’s been so difficult. I love him so much and want to thank you all again for your support and lovely messages, this picture I’ve taken today, only one drip in and moved out of ICU.”

Like this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.