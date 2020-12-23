Katie Price filmed her dogs as they played in an adorable Instagram video, amid calls for her to be banned from owning pooches.

On social media, the mum-of-five, 42, delighted fans with a cute clip of her pet Blade rolling around with two other dogs.

In the video, shared on Wednesday (December 23) afternoon, Blade plays with Katie’s boyfriend Carl Woods‘ dog, Sid, and her own new pooch, Precious.

Katie posted a clip of Blade playing with Sid and Precious (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Katie Price say about her dogs on Instagram?

She wrote in the caption: “I have to say, the place I got Blade from @protectiondogworldwide are fantastic, I’ve had blade couple years now and [he] has impeccable manners.

“[He’s] such a good protection dog and [is] such a good, soft, family dog, I love it when they all play together.”

Several of Katie Price’s pets have come to sticky ends (Credit: SplashNews)

Katie Price fans praise ‘adorable’ video

In the comments, Katie’s fans’ hearts melted over the adorable video.

One said: “That is beyond cute.”

Read more: Katie Price petition: Star ‘devastated’ as 6,000 people want her banned from keeping animals

Another gushed: “Omg this is so cute.”

“Blade is so adorable,” said a third.

Such a good, soft, family dog, I love it when they all play together.

“Look how gentle he is with the baby,” said another, adding: “That’s so cute.”

It follows the launch of a petition calling for a ban on the former glamour model owning animals.

Katie has lost several pets in unfortunate circumstances in the last few years – including two horses, three dogs and a chameleon.

Two of the dogs and both horses died after vehicles ran them over in separate, unrelated accidents.

A petition has now attracted nearly 12k signatures (Credit: YouTube)

Star’s rep slams ‘wholly biased’ petition

At the time of writing, the campaign on Change.org had attracted almost 12,000 signatures.

Read more: Katie Price hits back at ‘cruel’ trolls who say she looks ‘pregnant’ after weight gain

Over the weekend, Katie reportedly felt devastated over the online petition.

Speaking to The Sun, her rep said the reality TV star absolutely loves animals.

They said: “It comes as a devastating blow as it is wholly biased, based on hearsay not actual fact.

“Katie loves her animals and to say otherwise is incorrect, unjust and unkind. It couldn’t be further from the truth.”

ED! contacted Katie’s reps for comment.

