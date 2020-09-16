Katie Price and Carl Woods are very much loved up as she told fans she “finally feels complete again”.

The mum-of-five shared a photo of Carl in bed to her Instagram as she gushed over her beau.

In the picture, Carl is seen with his hands on his head as he looks at the camera.

Read more: Katie Price ‘plans to have baby with Carl Woods as she wants a fresh start’

What did Katie Price say?

Katie wrote: “I can’t tell you how it feels to know that @carljwoods is who I will be falling asleep with today tomorrow and the future.

“#finallyfeelcompleteagain #unbreakablebond #soulmate.”

Fans expressed their happiness for Katie.

Katie Price said she’s “finally complete again” after finding love with Carl Woods (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One said: “I’m happy for you Katie. I can’t believe so many negative people on here.”

Another commented: “Aww I’m so happy for you Katie, I really genuinely am. Everyone deserves happiness.”

Katie I’m so happy for you, you finally get your fairy tale.

A third added: “Katie I’m so happy for you, you finally get your fairy tale and you so deserve it… keep smiling.”

It comes after reports claimed Katie wants to have a baby with Carl.

The star, 42, would apparently love “a fresh start” in life by adding to her brood.

Katie reportedly wants a baby with Carl (Credit: YouTube)

An insider told Closer magazine: “Katie wants to show Carl how serious she is about their future.

“She’s very emotional at the moment, but she’s trying hard to get back to a good place.

“She sees having a baby with Carl as the perfect fresh start, even though it will be a bombshell for them as a couple, and wants to prove to him that she can be the mother of his kids.”

Katie is already a mum to son Harvey, 18, son Junior, 15, daughter Princess, 13, son Jett, seven, and daughter Bunny, six.

Katie Price broke both her feet on holiday in Turkey (Credit: YouTube)

Carl has been looking after Katie in recent weeks after she broke both her feet on a family holiday to Turkey.

Katie jumped off a wall at a theme park but misjudged the depth of it.

Read more: Katie Price shares video of son Harvey saying he wants her boyfriend Carl Woods to be his ‘daddy’

She underwent a six-hour surgery when she returned to the UK and is now recovering at home.

However, doctors have warned Katie it may take two years until she can walk properly again.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.