Katie Price before her court appearance on Lorraine
News

Katie Price breaks silence after pleading guilty in court amid risk of prison

The star could face five years in prison

By Rebecca Calderwood

Katie Price has broken her silence following her court appearance this week.

The 44-year-old reality star pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday (May 25).

Now, Katie has finally spoken out after it was revealed she is at risk of going to prison.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Katie Price speaks out after court appearance

Katie has been accused of breaching a restraining order by sending an abusive text to her ex-husband Kieran Hayler‘s fiancée, Michelle Penticost.

However, she seemingly ignored the legal drama shortly after her court stint yesterday.

The star shared a snap of herself alongside one of her beloved horses on Instagram.

Back to my safe place.

Dressed in a black gilet, Katie posed for the snap during a visit to the stables.

She captioned the post: “Having my horses back at home is the best thing ever back to my safe place my passion.”

Fans rushed to comment, with one saying: “Keep up the good work Katie, positive thinking.”

Katie Price looks away from cameras in multi-coloured outfit
Katie Price has broken her silence following her court appearance (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another added: “Good for you Katie. Horses certainly are good therapy.”

In addition, a third gushed: “Omg you look absolutely gorgeous and stunning Katie.”

However, others were quick to criticise the star.

Read more: Katie Price warned she’s ‘at risk of going to jail’ as she pleads guilty to restraining order breach

One wrote: “Truly absurd. No morals, no remorse just blah blah blah.”

A second posted: “Look after them properly Katie.”

Meanwhile, it comes after Katie appeared at court with partner Carl Woods this week.

Kieran Hayler and Michelle Penticost
Katie has been accused of sending an abusive message to Michelle Penticost (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie admits breaching restraining order

Last month, Katie pleaded not guilty to indirectly contacting Ms Penticost and therefore breaching the restraining order.

However, the star changed her plea in court yesterday.

Judge Stephen Mooney told the star: “Clearly you have accepted responsibility for this offence and that you indirectly tried to communicate Ms Penticost despite her restraining order against you.

Read more: Katie Price news: Model’s cryptic ‘dig’ at exes hours after Alex Reid’s ‘karma’ claims

“I must warn you Ms Price, that you are at risk of going to prison.”

In addition, Judge Mooney added that he will need to know the background before considering Katie’s sentence.

She will receive sentencing on June 24.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Bradley Walsh looks stunned and Nichola smiling on The Chase
Bradley Walsh left stunned at The Chase contestant’s plans for money
Meghan Markle looking confused at Invictus Games and Thomas Markle on GB News
Real reason Meghan Markle ‘won’t reconcile’ with dad Thomas despite his stroke?
Fern Britton looks serious during interview on This Morning
Fern Britton supported by fans as she reveals sad family news
Fiz Phill Coronation Street
Coronation Street fans baffled as Fiz accepts Phill’s proposal
David Victoria Emmerdale
Emmerdale fans all saying the same thing about David and Victoria
Deborah James looks surprised while talking on Lorraine
Deborah James issues latest update with fans: ‘I’m finding it harder to engage’