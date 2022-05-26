Katie Price breaks silence after pleading guilty in court amid risk of prison

Katie Price has broken her silence following her court appearance this week.

The 44-year-old reality star pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday (May 25).

Now, Katie has finally spoken out after it was revealed she is at risk of going to prison.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Katie Price speaks out after court appearance

Katie has been accused of breaching a restraining order by sending an abusive text to her ex-husband Kieran Hayler‘s fiancée, Michelle Penticost.

However, she seemingly ignored the legal drama shortly after her court stint yesterday.

The star shared a snap of herself alongside one of her beloved horses on Instagram.

Back to my safe place.

Dressed in a black gilet, Katie posed for the snap during a visit to the stables.

She captioned the post: “Having my horses back at home is the best thing ever back to my safe place my passion.”

Fans rushed to comment, with one saying: “Keep up the good work Katie, positive thinking.”

Katie Price has broken her silence following her court appearance (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another added: “Good for you Katie. Horses certainly are good therapy.”

In addition, a third gushed: “Omg you look absolutely gorgeous and stunning Katie.”

However, others were quick to criticise the star.

Read more: Katie Price warned she’s ‘at risk of going to jail’ as she pleads guilty to restraining order breach

One wrote: “Truly absurd. No morals, no remorse just blah blah blah.”

A second posted: “Look after them properly Katie.”

Meanwhile, it comes after Katie appeared at court with partner Carl Woods this week.

Katie has been accused of sending an abusive message to Michelle Penticost (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie admits breaching restraining order

Last month, Katie pleaded not guilty to indirectly contacting Ms Penticost and therefore breaching the restraining order.

However, the star changed her plea in court yesterday.

Judge Stephen Mooney told the star: “Clearly you have accepted responsibility for this offence and that you indirectly tried to communicate Ms Penticost despite her restraining order against you.

Read more: Katie Price news: Model’s cryptic ‘dig’ at exes hours after Alex Reid’s ‘karma’ claims

“I must warn you Ms Price, that you are at risk of going to prison.”

In addition, Judge Mooney added that he will need to know the background before considering Katie’s sentence.

She will receive sentencing on June 24.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.