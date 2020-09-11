Katie Price is angry over comments Dane Bowers recently made about their sex tape.

The former glamour model, 42, is said to be “absolutely fuming”.

Her ex boyfriend recently brought up “ancient history” by discussing the sex tape they made years ago.

The Sun quoted a source who said: “Katie’s absolutely fuming – it’s ancient history so she has no idea why he’s bringing it up now.”

Katie Price feels ‘upset’ with ex Dane Bowers (Credit: YouTube)

Why is Katie Price angry about Dane Bowers’ comments?

A rep for the reality TV star told the newspaper: “Katie is sad that Dane felt compelled to discuss this, of all topics he could have spoken about to the press, especially in light of her finding true happiness.

“She’s now in a happy relationship – she feels this is somewhat disrespectful towards Carl.”

Katie thinks it’s ‘disrespectful’ to her new man, Carl (Credit: Hewitt/PalaceLee / SplashNews.com)

It follows comments Dane made earlier this week regarding Katie’s previous remarks about their sex tape and the alleged size of his penis.

In 2017, Katie shocked Channel 5 viewers when she spoke about their sex tape – leaked online, showing her six months pregnant and having toe sex – on Celebrity Big Brother’s Bit on the Side.

Read more: Katie Price ex Dane Bowers slams her for mocking his manhood and discussing leaked sex tape

She said on the programme: “I haven’t [watched the video]. I was six months pregnant with a swollen clitoris…”

And last year, the mum of five reportedly took a dig at Dane’s manhood during a stage appearance in London.

Katie is sad that Dane discussed this, of all topics he could have spoken about.

She told a crowd at the G-A-Y event: “I was with Dane Bowers… you know, it doesn’t matter about the size. It’s the feeling, it’s the feeling.”

“It’s an old truth, Dane [bleeped] me when I was six months pregnant with his [bleeping] toe, big [bleeping] deal.”

Dane Bowers dated Katie Price on and off for two years (Credit: Andy Barnes / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

What did Dane Bowers say?

Earlier this week, Dane spoke to the Mirror and expressed surprise that Katie – whom he dated on and off for two and a half years after meeting in 1999 – would still bring up the tape.

The singer insisted he “doesn’t read anything” about Katie and doesn’t think about the tape.

Read more: Katie Price shares gruesome footage of her foot stitches being removed

He told the newspaper: “I don’t really read anything about her. I think loads has gone on with her in the past few years. The tape is not something I really think about.”

Speaking further, Dane said he feels “surprised she would say anything about it”.

ED! contacted reps for Katie and Dane for comment.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.