Katie Price ‘full of dread’ and ‘terrified’ she’ll spend Christmas behind bars ahead of drink-drive sentencing

Katie Price is said to be “full of dread” ahead of her sentencing tomorrow (Wednesday December 15).

The mum-of-five, 43, was arrested after a drink-driving incident in September.

And now, on the eve of finding out her fate, the “reality has hit home”.

Katie will receive her sentence this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When is Katie Price in court and how is she feeling?

A source told the Daily Mail: “The devastating reality of her situation is starting to hit home and Katie is terrified.

“It’s a reality she has never faced before, which is understandably unnerving.

“It’s not just herself who she’s worried about, it’s the potential reaction of her children.”

The source added that Katie is “full of dread” ahead of the sentencing but is planning as if she’s going to have a “normal Christmas” with her children.

Katie had the accident in September (Credit: YouTube)

What happened to Katie?

Katie once again hit the headlines back in September when she crashed her BMW in Essex.

She accepted charges of drink-driving while disqualified without insurance.

Katie also tested positive for cocaine.

The court ordered her to spend time at a rehab facility.

Katie and fiancé Carl (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Katie’s family say after the accident?

After the incident, Katie’s family issued a statement via her Instagram page.

It read: “As a family we have for some time been concerned about Kate’s wellbeing and overall mental health. Today our worst fears nearly came true.

“As a family, we have been and will continue to help Kate get the help she needs.

“We hope that she will realise that she cannot battle her issues alone.”