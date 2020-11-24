Katie Price Depop
Katie Price ‘forced to sell designer shoes’ on Depop after foot operations

Can we see Katie Price's page on Depop please?

By Paul Hirons
Updated:

Katie Price has been forced to sell off her extensive shoe collection on online shop Depop because the shape of her feet have changed.

Mum-of-five Katie, 42, broke both her feet back in July and has endured painful operations and rehab since.

And now, as he prepares to sell off her prized Jimmy Choos, she says she’s “gutted”.

katie price
Katie says she’s “gutted” (Credit: YouTube)

Why did Katie Price sell her shoes on Depop?

Speaking with  The Sun newspaper, Katie said: “I’m really sad and really gutted that I’m having to get rid of a lot of my favourite designer shoes.

“Now my feet have been operated on and they’ve got metal in them my foot has changed shape so I can’t fit in all my shoes any more,” she explains.

Read more: Katie Price says she doesn’t care about ex Peter Andre in furious rant

“The zips don’t do up anymore because of the bones at the back of my feet.”

Katie began to sort her shoe collection out after she was able to walk again for the first time in months.

And she’s put many items on online marketplace Depop.

Katie Price depop
Katie has been in a wheelchair since July (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else did Katie say?

She also told the newspaper that she was thrilled to be walking again, after being told she wouldn’t be on her feet for 18 months.

Katie says she’s still experiencing pain, but that’s because she has “metal plates” and “16 screws”.

She also says that even though her ligaments need to get stronger, she’s fully healed.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

It’s been another rollercoaster year for Katie, but one bright spot has been her relationship with Carl Woods.

Earlier this week, she took to Instagram to express her love for Carl on their six-month anniversary.

Read more: Katie Price hints she and Carl Woods will ‘soon have first baby’ in new video

She said in a gushing post: “Six months with being with each other every day 24/7 still very much going strong.

“It’s unbelievable to think how perfect everything is…”

She went on to call him her “soul mate”.

