Katie Price ‘flees to Turkey with fiancé Carl Woods’ after her alleged assault

The pair reportedly jetted off on Wednesday morning

By Rebecca Calderwood
| Updated:

Katie Price has reportedly travelled to Turkey for a short break with fiancé Carl Woods.

The couple have apparently travelled abroad until the weekend as the reality star “needs to clear her head.”

The news follows shortly after Carl broke his social media silence yesterday, following Katie‘s alleged assault last month.

Katie Price latest news
Katie Price and Carl Woods have reportedly travelled to Turkey this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Price and Carl Woods travel to Turkey

According to The Sun, the pair left for Turkey on Wednesday morning (September 22).

A source said: “Katie left for Turkey this morning – she needs a few days to clear her head after everything that’s been going on.

“She’s going back to where she stayed after the surgery – she needs to relax and enjoy the sun for a few days.

She needs a few days to clear her head

“She’ll be back for her make-up classes at the weekend, but needed to get away for a few days.”

ED! has contacted Katie’s representative for further comment.

It’s certainly been a rocky few weeks for the pair.

Katie Price news
Katie is keen to ‘clear her head’ on holiday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Last month, Katie, 43, was allegedly attacked in her home in Essex.

The mum-of-five sustained facial injuries in the alleged assault.

Following the ordeal, she told The Sun: “I’ve got a big bruise, my face is all puffy, and I went to hospital. I’m still all dazed.

Read more: Katie Price’s fiancé Carl Woods insists public will ‘know the truth’ after the ‘roughest month’

“I’ve told police that I was assaulted, and am in shock that this happened.”

A man in his thirties was arrested on suspicion of assault, theft and coercive control.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Carl took to social media to break his silence on the matter.

Carl breaks his social media silence

In a lengthy clip, the former Love Island star explained the reason behind his recent silence.

On Instagram, Carl, 32, shared: “I’ve not been on Instagram for a long, long time. Let me tell you this past month has been one of the roughest of my life.

“I had to go into hiding and shut down. If I wasn’t a stronger person in the head it would absolutely have defeated me.

Read more: Katie Price’s alleged assault case rumbles on as arrested man is rebailed

“So everyone who abused me and everyone said vile things about me, just because of what they read in the paper and how the paper decide to make it look like for their own stories.”

Carl also insisted that he has never hurt Katie.

He concluded the post, saying: “I have never and would never, ever do a thing to hurt Katie, never.”

