Katie Price flashes new white teeth in sweet clip with children Jett and Bunny

Katie Price has flaunted her new white teeth in a sweet video with her children Jett and Bunny.

The reality star, 42, is surrounding herself with her loved ones as she recovers from her traumatic foot surgery.

And while most fans couldn’t help but gush over the adorable family clip, others were left stunned by Katie’s pearly whites.

Posing alongside her youngest – whom she shares with ex Kieran Hayler – Katie was seen smiling as she sweetly nestled into her kids.

She said on Instagram: “Who is that gorgeous boy and girl?

“Aw my little beans! You’re my bean sprouts. You are!”

Alongside the video, Katie added: “My gorgeous babies Bunny and Jett ❤️❤️❤️ .”

Katie Price flaunted her new white teeth with fans on Instagram (Credit: YouTube)

Read more: Katie Price returns to social media after quitting to ‘rest in order to heal’ after foot surgery

Katie’s fans were quick to comment on her glowing smile, with one writing: “Some smile Katie 😁😁👌.”

Another said: “How do you get your teeth so white? They’re glowing!!!”

A third gushed: “Absolutely LOVE your teeth😍 .”

A fourth added: “Need sunglasses to protect my eyes from your teeth.”

The mum-of-five stunned fans with her glowing smile as she shared a video alongside Jett and Bunny (Credit: SplashNews.com)

While others were delighted to see the mum-of-five spending quality time with her family.

A fan said: “Lovely to see you so natural with your babies @katieprice ❤️ .”

Katie Price’s new teeth

Katie recently treated herself to a set of sparkling veneers with new love Carl Woods.

The happy couple jetted off to Turkey for the procedure, where the star broke both of her feet in a freak accident.

Katie and new man Carl Woods recently got his and hers new teeth in Turkey (Credit: YouTube)

Read more: Katie Price gushes over son Harvey as he shows off art skills ahead of school return

Documenting her dental work on YouTube, Katie told fans: “These are the whitest ones you can get…I wanted them more straight under here.

“I felt my bottom ones stuck out a bit. It’s in my mind because no one else noticed it.”

She added: “I’ve also made them wider.”

During the video, Katie removed her temporary veneers to reveal her shaved down, natural teeth.

Katie Price’s red carpet debut

Despite only meeting during lockdown, Katie and boyfriend Carl are clearly moving fast.

The pair are reportedly taking their romance to the next level by attending a red carpet event together at Camden nightclub Shaka Zulu.

A source told The Mirror: “Katie and Carl are planning their first official red carpet this week.

“Katie will be seen out in her hot wheels this coming Thursday with her Prince Carl by her side.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.