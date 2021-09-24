Katie Price flashes engagement ring from Carl Woods after it was ‘taken’ during alleged assault

Katie Price has seemingly been reunited with her engagement ring from Carl Woods, after it reportedly ‘disappeared’ during her alleged assault.

The mum-of-five allegedly had the seven-carat diamond ring ‘taken’ from her possession after the attack.

But it appears that Katie has got the expensive accessory back.

Katie Price flashed her engagement ring from Carl Woods on Instagram (Credit: Instagram Story/katieprice)

Katie Price flashes engagement ring from Carl Woods

The former glamour model, 43, is currently in Turkey, where she has flown to get new hair extensions fitted.

During a lunch break, Katie filmed her food whilst flashing the ring in the process.

It appears that the ring is the same one fiancé Carl previously gifted her on their engagement.

The flashy rock took Carl, 32, four weeks to make with family jeweller Rankins.

However, it’s likely Katie could have been given a replacement ring after her alleged assault.

The mysterious post comes weeks after reports suggested the ring was “taken.”

Carl gifted Katie the expensive ring during their engagement (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Following her alleged assault, a source told The Sun: “Katie no longer has her ring. It cost thousands but went during the incident.”

Meanwhile, Katie flew to Turkey this week to help “clear her head.”

It’s unknown whether Carl has joined the reality star on the trip, despite claims he also travelled with her.

Earlier this week, The Sun claimed: “Katie left for Turkey this morning – she needs a few days to clear her head after everything that’s been going on.

“She’s going back to where she stayed after the surgery – she needs to relax and enjoy the sun for a few days.

“She’ll be back for her make-up classes at the weekend, but needed to get away for a few days.”

The former glamour model is currently in Turkey (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie’s alleged assault case rumbles on

When it comes to her alleged assault case, the man arrested has since had his bail extended for the second time.

An unnamed man in his 30s became arrested on suspicion of assault, and was later released on bail until September 20.

However, the date has been pushed back again until the end of October.

I would never do a thing to hurt Katie

Earlier this week, Carl broke his silence on the incident to insist that he has never hurt Katie.

On Instagram, he said: “Anyone who thinks anything different of me, when you know the truth and I’m allowed to tell the truth, you’ll be eating your words.”

Carl later added: “I have never and would never, ever do a thing to hurt Katie, never.”

