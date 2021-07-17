Katie Price has slammed Ulrika Jonsson after the TV personality suggested the ex glamour model is “fame-hungry”.

She warned Ulrika off from judging her – and Katie also recommended Ulrika mind her own business before getting in a brutal dig of her own.

Katie claimed the ex Gladiators presenter, 53, looks “haggard” – and may want to invest in a cosmetic procedure herself.

Katie Price has hit back at Ulrika Jonsson (Credit: YouTube)

What has Katie Price had done?

Katie, 43, travelled to Turkey in June for a facelift, body liposuction and a lip lift.

During a recent appearance on Good Morning Britain, she insisted she is not hooked on trying to appear younger.

Katie said: “It’s like a car. You have an MOT. If you get a scratch or a dent, you fix it, and that’s how I feel with my body.

“I’m not trying to look younger and I definitely don’t want that alien look, when people go over the top and look like freaks. Having surgery isn’t fun and games, it is painful and it’s irreversible.”

What did Ulrika Jonsson say about Katie Price?

In her recent column for The Sun, Ulrika said she was “horrified” at the sight of Katie’s recent ops.

Ulrika wrote: “She has, once again, exhibited and paraded publicly her latest plastic surgery, and I can’t deny I am quite horrified by the images. As a mum, I also wonder what her children must feel.”

Take a look at yourself and your career.

On Katie’s reported intention to make a documentary about her experience of surgeries, Ulrika reflected on how Katie carried herself in years gone by.

She added: “This girl wasn’t fame-hungry, she was starving, and she carved out a huge career for herself. As a bystander, it has always felt to me as if she’s constantly in pursuit of something.”

Katie Price recently addressed her ops on TV (Credit: YouTube)

How did Katie Price react?

Katie shared a snap of Ulrika on her Instagram Stories account and suggested she follow her lead.

She captioned the image: “@UlrikaJonssonOfficial before judging and having a swipe at me take a look at yourself and your career. Maybe you need to take a leaf out of my book as you look haggard my darling.”

Katie Price reacts on Insta (Credit: Instagram)

Ulrika admitted elsewhere in her column she could be labelled “disingenuous” and “hypocritical” with her remarks.

That’s because she previously underwent a breast reduction surgery herself over a decade ago.

But Ulrika claimed her op was “nothing to do with pursuit of eternal youth” and corrective instead.

