Katie Price finally reunites with terminally ill mum Amy after ten weeks in lockdown

Former glamour model Katie Price has finally reunited with her mother Amy.

The mum-of-five, 42, has been unable to see her mum, 65, for 10 weeks due to lockdown restrictions.

Amy is suffering from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. She was first diagnosed in 2017 and it is terminal.

On Katie Price's reality show on Quest Red, My Crazy Life, she shared her anguish at being unable to hug her.

Amy Price could only see daughter Katie from between glass doors during lockdown (Image credit: Quest Red)

After emerging from rehab, Katie was stunned to find her mum had gone into self-isolation.

"Is is so, so sad"

She told the cameras: "I can't even hug my mum. It is so, so sad."

Viewers were left in tears when she visited her mum from outside her home back in March.

She was forced to communicate with her from the garden as Amy stayed safely inside behind glass.

According to The Sun, Katie was finally able togo round to her mum's today.

Enjoying a cup of tea in the garden of her rented Surrey home, this is the first time they've been together in 10 weeks.

Amy and Katie can now finally visit each other in one another's gardens (Credit: Quest Red)

The meeting comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson eased lockdown restrictions.

Those that were told to completely shield during lockdown are now allowed to go outside.

"Amy is still shielding"

A source told the publication: "Amy is still shielding and being very, very careful. Katie will go around for an isolation cup of tea in the garden today, but obviously she can't hug her or go near her.

"It's very sad but just seeing her mum in person will be the best belated birthday present for Katie.

"It's been so tough for them both but they have to be so careful because of her health."

Katie shared a worrying health update on her mum back in December.

Viewers were left in tears by Katie's lockdown visit to mum Amy a couple of months ago (Credit: Quest Red)

She replied to an Instagram user's well wishes after she posted a Christmas Day family photo with Amy.

"She's struggling"

She explained: "Thank you, she is an incredibly strong person. She only has 42% capacity left of her lungs. I must get my strength from her."

In an interview with new! magazine she revealed more about her mum's health battle.

She told the celeb mag: "She's struggling. She's slowed down so much with her breathing and it's not nice to see.

"It's really sad, but it's life and we've just got to enjoy what's left. But it's hard at the moment because I can only see her through the window."

