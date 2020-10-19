Katie Price ‘finalises divorce from Kieran Hayler this week’ amid rumours she’s set to marry Carl Woods

Katie Price will finalise her divorce from her ex-husband Kieran Hayler this week after sparking rumours she’s wed Carl Woods.

The pair broke up all the way back in March 2018 after five years of marriage.

Both have since moved on. While Katie is smitten with Carl, Kieran appears to be loved-up with his new fiancée, Michelle Penticost.

A source told The Sun that after two long years of waiting for the process to be complete, everything will be finished this week.

“Both Katie and Kieran are keen to move on, and after all the paperwork, it’s finally happening this week,” said the source.

“Timing couldn’t be better for Katie – she’s now free to marry Carl.”

Katie Price and Kieran Hayler will reportedly finalise their divorce this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Price sparks marriage rumours

It’s timely news considering Katie has been dropping numerous hints that she’s ready to tie the knot yet again.

Last week, Carl was spotted buying a designer diamond ring in Selfridges.

He reportedly splashed out £10,000 on a ring which the reality star helped him choose.

A source at the time told The Sun: “Katie was pointing into the case and I overheard him say he spent £10,000 – but he said Katie was worth it.”

Are Carl and Katie married already? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How long have Carl and Katie been seeing each other?

The happy couple have reportedly been dating for around five months now after meeting during the coronavirus pandemic.

Their relationship has gone from strength to strength, and the pair already have each other’s faces tattooed onto their bodies.

Speaking to OK! Magazine recently, Katie said of their relationship: “I’ve never wanted to show off my love for anybody as much as I do with him.

Katie and Carl’s relationship going from strength to strength (Credit: Katie Price YouTube channel)

“I think people want to get a bucket every time we put a picture up on Instagram.

“I just can’t help wanting to let the world know because I’ve been longing to be this happy and to be in love, true love, for so long.”

Then again, Katie is no stranger to a whirlwind romance.

She married Kieran after just two months of dating to the shock of her fans at the time.

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Katie for comment.

