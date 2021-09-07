Katie Price fiancé Carl Woods breaks silence on alleged assault – ‘I did NOT hit her’

Carl Woods has broken his silence on his fiancée Katie Price and her alleged assault.

Katie, 42, was taken to hospital last month after the attack at her home.

An unnamed man was arrested on suspicion of assault, and was later released on bail.

Carl has now spoken out on the attack, and hit back at at trolls who accused him of hitting Katie, saying those people are “delusional”.

Carl Woods breaks silence on Katie Price assault

In a statement shared to his Instagram, Carl said: “I have remained quiet until now due to the investigation being carried out by the police.

“However I have found it so difficult to keep quiet on social media due to the speculation and shocking abuse that I have received.

“Anybody who thinks I hit Katie, you’re completely delusional and have no idea of the reality of this situation.

“I have never and never would do anything to hurt Katie. The truth will be told.”

Meanwhile, it comes after Katie also broke silence on the attack last month.

The mum-of-five told The Sun: “I ran away after being punched – I ran to Harvey’s house nearby and have now done damage to my feet, which I previously injured. I can’t say any more.”

Katie explained that she had suffered minor facial injuries, including a bruised and puffy face.



Meanwhile, a man in his 30s was arrested by police on suspicion of assault, theft and coercive control.

He has been released on bail until this month.

Katie and Carl met last year and announced their engagement earlier this year.

The couple have spoken about marriage and babies on several occasions.

