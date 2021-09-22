Katie Price’s fiancé Carl Woods insists public will ‘know the truth’ after the ‘roughest month’

Carl Woods, the partner of Katie Price, has insisted the “truth” will come out following her alleged assault.

The former Love Island star, 32, broke his silence on social media in a lengthy video post on Tuesday (September 21).

It comes weeks after Katie sustained facial injuries in an alleged assault, with Carl admitting he’s been in “hiding” ever since.

Carl Woods took to social media on Tuesday evening (Credit: Instagram Story/carljwoods)

Carl Woods says he would ‘never hurt’ Katie Price

Taking to his Instagram profile, Carl began to explain the reason behind his social media silence.

He started: “I’ve not been on Instagram for a long, long time. Let me tell you this past month has been one of the roughest of my life.

“I had to go into hiding and shut down. If I wasn’t a stronger person in the head it would absolutely have defeated me.

“So everyone who abused me and everyone said vile things about me, just because of what they read in the paper and how the paper decide to make it look like for their own stories.”

The reality star went on to insist that he’s a “good fella.”

Carl continued: “Anyone who thinks anything different of me, when you know the truth and I’m allowed to tell the truth, you’ll be eating your words.

Katie and Carl began dating last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘So much vile abuse’

“I just hope everyone who had the balls to abuse me has the balls to say sorry. That is what I ask because I’ve screenshotted every single one of you.

“And finally just as I said in my story last time, I come under so much speculation and so much vile abuse because of how the media was played.

“I have never and would never, ever do a thing to hurt Katie, never.”

I would never, ever do a thing to hurt Katie

It isn’t the first time Carl has publicily defended himself.

Following Katie’s alleged assault, he shared a statement in a bid to clear up rumours.

At the time, Carl declared: “Anybody who thinks I hit Katie, you’re completely delusional and have no idea of the reality of this situation.”

Katie sustained minor facial injuries in the alleged assault (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie’s alleged assault case rumbles on

Meanwhile, it comes after the man arrested in connection to Katie’s alleged assault was rebailed until later this week.

The man was arrested on suspicion of assault, theft and coercive control.

According to Katie, the attack took place in her home in Essex before she fled the scene.

Following the ordeal, she told The Sun: “I’ve got a big bruise, my face is all puffy, and I went to hospital. I’m still all dazed.

“I’ve told police that I was assaulted, and am in shock that this happened.”

