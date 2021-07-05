Katie Price underwent surgery in Turkey last month and she’s admitted she thought she was going to die.

The former glamour model travelled abroad to get extensive work done on her face and body.

Katie went under the knife for full body and chin liposuction, a butt lift and eye and lip lifts.

Katie Price in June before her trip to Turkey (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, things didn’t quite go to plan for Katie, 43, who underwent the transformative surgery just over three weeks ago.

Her COVID-19 fears meant Katie declined a blood transfusion when she awoke from her anesthetic.

I just thought, this is it, I’m going to die.

Katie admits she immediately thought, “What the [bleep] have I done?”, as she realised the severity of her situation.

Katie said her ordeal was “horrific” (Credit: Splash News / SplashNews.com)

Horror surgery

She told The Sun: “Honestly, I’ve gone to hell and back, it was horrific. Oh my God, I look like a monster out of a horror movie.

“I just thought, ‘this is it, I’m going to die.’ I was terrified of looking like a freak, like that Bride of Wildenstein or a fake doll.”

She added: “I’ve woken up with holes and stitches all over my body. I look like I’ve got cat’s whiskers coming out of my nose and eyes. But I just want the old Katie back!”

The star also said she hasn’t let her younger kids, Jett and Bunny, or her eldest son Harvey see her “like this”.

Katie – whose fiance Carl Woods was there by her side through the ordeal – is now waiting for the all-clear to return home.

Katie Price and her fiance Carl Woods (Credit: Hewitt/PalaceLee / SplashNews.com)

Carl, 31, told his partner it was like ‘watching a piece of meat be carved up’.

Will Katie Price share surgery videos?

Fans will be able to follow her cosmetic surgery journey with footage shot for her YouTube channel. Katie often shares her experience of procedures on the social media platform. She recently let fans behind the scenes of a colonic irrigation.

The reality star has admitted that she is already ‘loving’ her new look, despite the swelling making it hard for her to gauge the finished result.

Mum-of-five Katie is no stranger to surgery, having had at least 12 boob jobs alone since she rose to fame under her pseudonym Jordan in 1996.

