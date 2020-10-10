Katie Price begged to be an inpatient at The Priory, fearing she might die.

The 42-year-old star recalls how she was struggling so much that she insisted the mental health care facility took her in as she feared she would end her life.

Katie Price feared she would die without help (Credit: YouTube)

Explaining how she reached rock bottom, she said: “I’d always tell people I’m fine when inside I’m crying but I’d never say it.

“I went to The Priory and booked in and said, ‘I don’t want to leave here, I want to be an inpatient, help me to sort out my head, this is my last chance to do it, I don’t want to die, I don’t want to kill myself, help me.'”

And Katie insists it is the “best thing” she has ever done.

Read more: Katie Price’s son Harvey can’t understand why his dad doesn’t want to see him

Carl Woods is Katie’s saviour

She told the Mirror Online: “And it’s the best thing I’ve ever done, I feel so good now, that’s why I feel I’ve met Carl now because I know what I want, I know what I deserve, and when I’m happy the ship runs well.”

Meanwhile, Katie previously admitted she had thoughts about ending her life.

She said: “I had thoughts of killing myself. That’s how bad it got for me but you guys don’t know that because Katie Price always puts on a brave face.

Read more: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize

Katie Price was struggling when she was on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Katie Price on Loose Women

“Believe it or not, Loose Women was my breaking point. I don’t know how on earth I used to do it when really I was ill, I was suffering.

“Now I’d love to do Loose Women or shows because I’m such a different person and it’s all from being in The Priory…

“I’m not proud of it but I had nobody close to me to talk to, they’d all betrayed me at some point, there were few people I could trust.

Read more: TOWIE star dating Katie Price’s toyboy ex

Katie Price has moved on with new man Carl Woods (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price’s wake-up call

“I wanted to keep everything in and couldn’t talk… just wanted to sleep.

“I was weak… and I let a drug get the better of me and I let people use me.

“Then I had a wake-up call… if I don’t get help I’m going to die or self destruct.

“l had lost me, the kids had lost their mum, nobody believed in me anymore.”

If you are struggling with any mental health issues call Samaritans free on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org or find more advice here.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.