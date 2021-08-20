Katie Price fans urge her to ‘get help’ as she charges £5 for fans to watch uncensored surgery footage

In the latest Katie Price news, the star is charging £5 for fans to watch uncensored footage of her recent session of cosmetic surgery.

The 43-year-old mum-of-five was touting the footage on her YouTube channel, but fans have urged her to “get help”.

Katie Price latest: Selling footage for a fiver

Katie has been back to Turkey recently for another bout of cosmetic surgery, including an eye lift and liposuction.

And all the while she has been documenting her journey on her YouTube channel.

Sharing one video she said: “Hey guys, witness first hand my cosmetic surgery journey!

However, there was another video – part two – and at the end she shared a link to another, hidden behind a paywall.

“I not only wanted to show the before and after but during the surgery to give more of an insight into what happens and how you recover!”

“Watch the uncensored 18 minute version here.”

Fans urged Katie to get help

However, fans of the channel urged her to get help.

“This is concerning on so many levels. This woman needs years of therapy,” one wrote.

Another said: “Katie needs some help. She doesn’t need surgery, it’ll only make things worse.

“It’s self-harm. Well done Carl [Woods] for not going through with it.”

A third commented: “Hopefully this is your last procedure, the fear in Carl’s eyes bless him.”

Carl did not “support her situation”

Fiancé Carl was indeed present throughout the whole trip but looked less than happy as Katie recovered from surgery.

And he subsequently admitted that he “did not support” her “situation”.

Posting on Instagram, he was pictured sitting next to Katie in hospital.

He said: “Support your women, Even when you don’t support her situation.”