Katie Price announced last week that she’d broken both of her feet while on holiday in Turkey.

However, not all of her fans are convinced.

Many have been left confused over her claims, and some have even speculated that she’s actually had cosmetic surgery instead.

Posting on Facebook, dozens of fans questioned the specifics of Katie’s injury.

Katie Price says she broke both her feet while visiting the Land of Legends theme park in Turkey (Credit: YouTube)

Their speculation came after Katie shared footage on Instagram of herself crawling on the floor in knee pads and foot braces.

One user posted: “I find it odd and slightly unbelievable if I’m honest!

What happened to Katie Price and her feet?

“I think she’s had cosmetic surgery on her feet!! Just my opinion of course!”

Another queried: “I thought she’d had cosmetic surgery on her feet.

I find it odd and slightly unbelievable if I’m honest!

“She would be in agony walking on her knees if her ankles were broken.

Read more: Simon Cowell hospitalised after falling off his bike

“And she wouldn’t be smiling. It doesn’t look like she has any support on her ankles, shoes look flimsy.”

Several others wondered if she had actually had bunions removed from her feet while in Turkey.

One user speculated: “Apparently she had her bunions done.”

However, Katie has already hit back at claims that she had bunions removed.

Speaking on daughter Princess Andre’s Instagram live video, she said she’s never suffered from them.

Katie says she’s never had bunions

Katie Price with new love Carl Woods on the same day she says she broke her feet (Credit: YouTube)

The mum-of-five addressed Princess’ followers with: “By the way, someone said on my Instagram: ‘Oh she has had bunions done on both feet!’

“Well, when I have the X-rays and show you, I haven’t had bunions, I have never had bunions in my life.”

Read more: Lisa Armstrong finds love again four months after divorcing Ant McPartlin

The specifics of Katie’s injuries remain unclear.

She says she turned down surgery in Turkey and instead went on to have her veneers replaced.

At the dental clinic she explained how the accident happened.

Speaking on her YouTube channel, Katie said: “Silly little accident. I was running, jumped over a wall because it was a little shortcut.

“And I didn’t really judge the height. I fell funny on my ankles.

“I fractured the hairline in my heels and stuff.”

Now back in England, she shared on Instagram that she was “gutted” after visiting a doctor in London.

It it unclear what her prognosis is, but reports say it could take up to two years for the former glamour model to fully recover.

Over the past few days she’s been seen getting around in a mobility scooter as a result of her injury.

She’s also demonstrated how she gets into her car by crawling on her drive’s gravel and hoisting herself up with her arms.

ED! has contacted Katie Price’s representatives for comment.

Like this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.