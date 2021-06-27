Katie Price fans have rallied round the model mum-of-five after she was accused of “exploiting” her children.

The comments came after Katie shared a sweet photo of herself and youngest daughter Bunny, six.

She is also mum to Harvey, 19, Junior, 16, Princess, 13, and Jett, seven.

Katie Price – who has five children – has come under fire for her parenting skills (Credit: Splash News)

So what did the picture actually show?

Nothing controversial!

Katie shared a picture of herself and Bunny posing for a cute mother/daughter snap.

In the picture, Bunny can be seen wearing a long brown wig.

Katie captioned the post: “Bunny makes me laugh always wanting to wear a wig to get long hair.

“It’s when she says can I wear it to school and I have to try explain why she can’t,” she added.

Why was Katie Price accused of ‘exploiting’ her children?

One of Katie’s fans predicted a wave of abuse would be headed her way.

“Incoming of Karens having a tantrum over a little girl having a bit of fun with Mummy. Honestly these people need a day off,” they said.

And, sure enough, the trolls soon came crawling out of the woodwork.

“Here she goes again exploiting her children again,” they said.

As soon as Katie on the scene, her wearing make up and apparently wanting long hair.

“So true ,” said another.

“Agree,” said a third, who compared Katie’s parenting to that of Bunny’s dad Kieran Hayler.

“We’ve seen Bunny with her dad and she’s out playing in the mud enjoying her childhood. As soon as Katie on the scene, her wearing make up and apparently wanting long hair.

“Stop with exploiting your children,” they concluded.

Little beauty Bunny is Katie’s youngest (Credit: YouTube)

How did Katie’s fans react?

Katie’s fans were up in arms at the insinuation she exploits her children.

One asked: “How is putting a wig on for fun exploitation?”

Another commented: “She’s only posted a photo of her with her child. Zip it.”

A third asked: “Who are you to call her a bad mother? How are you any better? Everyone is different. Everyone has different ways of raising their children.

“You don’t see what happens behind closed doors. You only see what she chooses to show you and you go and judge her on that too.

“Get a life and focus on yourself and your own damn family. Silly woman!” they concluded.

