Monday 8th June 2020
Katie Price fans gush over children Harvey and Princess in sweet new post

The sibling duo showed off their impressive dance moves

By Entertainment Daily
Tags: Harvey Price, Katie Price, Princess Andre

Katie Price has shared a sweet video of her children Harvey and Princess dancing together.

The mum-of-five melted the hearts of fans as she took to Instagram to post the clip, which shows the pair busting a move in the kitchen.

Princess and Harv ❤️❤️

In the clip, Harvey, 18, and Princess, 12, shimmy forward and clap whilst recreating a viral TikTok video.

Katie, 42, also shared a separate video of Harvey dancing on his own and captioned the shot: "Harvey so cute."

What did fans say?

Fans rushed to comment on the post, with one writing: "Aww bless u can see she loves her big brother lots."

A second said: "Beautiful kids, Harv bless him he's adorable Katie."

Fans gushed over 18-year-old Harvey (Credit: Splash)

Another commented: "So cute well done Harvey 💙 and Princess 💖."

A fourth wrote: "Well done Harvey teaching your little sister the moves x."

Katie and Harvey are currently isolating with a friend, while Princess and brother Junior, 14, are predominately living with their dad Peter Andre.

Meanwhile, her younger children Jett, six, and Bunny, five, are staying with ex Kieran Hayler during the pandemic.

Harvey so cute ❤️❤️

It appears Harvey and Princess aren't the only ones likely to bust a move in the Pricey household.

In fact, Katie's sweet post comes days after it was revealed the reality star could appear on Strictly Come Dancing.

The 42-year-old has said for years that she would love to compete on the BBC dance show.

A source told The Sun Online: "It's really early days but she's in talks with bosses. She always jokes she's got two left feet but she would love to do it."

Katie's representative said that she is "open to negotiation," adding: "Katie is absolutely open to Strictly talks, showing off her fancy footwork with a sassy Pricey Tango."

