Katie Price fans gush as she reveals son Harvey is ‘chuffed with himself’ after college visit

Katie Price revealed her son Harvey is “chuffed with himself” after visiting a college.
Harvey, 18, is currently in residential care during weekdays but now he’s taking the next step.
Katie, 42, took her son, who has Prader-Willi Syndrome, is legally blind and is on the autistic spectrum, to have a look around a college this week.
What did Katie Price say about her son Harvey?
Katie wrote on Instagram: “Harvey @officialmrharveyprice chuffed with himself today as he looked at a college and looking trendy in his @bigclothing4u_ fashionable clothes.”
She posted a snap of Harvey sticking his tongue out for the camera.
Read more: Katie Price announces new song ‘Heartbroken’ as she hopes to revive her singing career
Fans gushed over Harvey and praised him in the comments section.
One person said: “Fantastic news and good look Harvey you’ll love it!!”
Another wrote: “Best of luck Harvey!! Moving on to college is a big step but hopefully you will enjoy it and can paint more.”
A third added: “This kid is amazing a real credit to you Katie.”
This kid is amazing a real credit to you Katie.
Earlier this month, Katie revealed she is filming a documentary about her son.
She told fans on Instagram: “Up early filming for the BBC, a documentary about @officialmrharveyprice and me.”
Meanwhile, last year, Katie opened up about her decision to put Harvey into a residential facility during weekdays.
Why did Katie Price put Harvey into a residential facility?
She told Victoria Derbyshire on her BBC show: “He’s missing out on his education, he just wants to be with me all the time.
“It’s so hard. I’ve never had respite, I do it all myself. But I’m really having to think about it. I hate it because he’s my life.
“I’ve got to do what’s best for him, but it won’t be forever.
“When he’s smashing things and the kids are a bit scared because he’s big, he’ll chase them and stuff, I’ve just got to do it for him.”
Katie added: “Today, before we came, I had to bath him, wash him, because he can’t do it himself, I had to dress him.
Read more: Katie Price announces she is filming a documentary about son Harvey with the BBC
“He wets the bed twice a night. He needs all these meds here to survive, if he doesn’t have these he will literally die.”
Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.