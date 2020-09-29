Katie Price fans gush as she reveals son Harvey is ‘chuffed with himself’ after college visit

Katie Price revealed her son Harvey is “chuffed with himself” after visiting a college.

Harvey, 18, is currently in residential care during weekdays but now he’s taking the next step.

Katie, 42, took her son, who has Prader-Willi Syndrome, is legally blind and is on the autistic spectrum, to have a look around a college this week.

Katie Price revealed her son Harvey is “chuffed with himself” after visiting a college (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Katie Price say about her son Harvey?

Katie wrote on Instagram: “Harvey @officialmrharveyprice chuffed with himself today as he looked at a college and looking trendy in his @bigclothing4u_ fashionable clothes.”

She posted a snap of Harvey sticking his tongue out for the camera.

Read more: Katie Price announces new song ‘Heartbroken’ as she hopes to revive her singing career

Fans gushed over Harvey and praised him in the comments section.

One person said: “Fantastic news and good look Harvey you’ll love it!!”

Another wrote: “Best of luck Harvey!! Moving on to college is a big step but hopefully you will enjoy it and can paint more.”

A third added: “This kid is amazing a real credit to you Katie.”

This kid is amazing a real credit to you Katie.

Earlier this month, Katie revealed she is filming a documentary about her son.

She told fans on Instagram: “Up early filming for the BBC, a documentary about @officialmrharveyprice and me.”

Meanwhile, last year, Katie opened up about her decision to put Harvey into a residential facility during weekdays.

Harvey is currently in residential care during the week (Credit: YouTube)

Why did Katie Price put Harvey into a residential facility?

She told Victoria Derbyshire on her BBC show: “He’s missing out on his education, he just wants to be with me all the time.

“It’s so hard. I’ve never had respite, I do it all myself. But I’m really having to think about it. I hate it because he’s my life.

“I’ve got to do what’s best for him, but it won’t be forever.

“When he’s smashing things and the kids are a bit scared because he’s big, he’ll chase them and stuff, I’ve just got to do it for him.”

Katie Price said she had to do what was best for Harvey (Credit: FlynetPictures.co.uk / SplashNews.com)

Katie added: “Today, before we came, I had to bath him, wash him, because he can’t do it himself, I had to dress him.

Read more: Katie Price announces she is filming a documentary about son Harvey with the BBC

“He wets the bed twice a night. He needs all these meds here to survive, if he doesn’t have these he will literally die.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.