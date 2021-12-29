Katie Price fans fighting over picture of her jaw-dropping new eyebrows

Katie Price has divided her followers with a new selfie on social media.

The 43-year-old former glamour model ditched her hair extensions for a shot on Instagram yesterday (December 28).

However, some fans were seemingly distracted by something other than Katie‘s platinum bob cut.

Katie Price shows off ‘fresh’ look

Sharing two snaps of her new hairdo, Katie captioned the post: “Hair out feeling fresh.”

The first photo showed Katie pouting towards the camera, while the second captured her smiling.

It didn’t take long for fans to share their thoughts on the snaps.

Many flooded the comments with remarks about Katie’s eyebrows.

One shared: “What’s happened to your eyebrows.”

Another wrote: “Eyebrows???”

Katie Price fans took issue with her eyebrows in a recent post (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A third added: “Why are the eyebrows like that?”

A fourth posted: “Stop with those brows.”

A fifth commented: “I really like you… but those eyebrows.”

Katie defended by fans

However, others were quick to defend Katie’s bold brows.

One argued: “It’s comments like yours people don’t need to hear. It’s none of you business. Keep crappy opinions to yourself.”

A second said: “You need to turn the comments off. People still trolling. At a time of goodwill and happiness. Doesn’t say much about their happiness, does it? Because they only put people down to feel good about themselves. Sad world we live in.”

Katie recently spent Christmas with her family after dodging prison (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Defending the star, a third added: “Some real jealous people out there! If you don’t like her then don’t follow her simple as.”

Another remarked: “You look happy!”

Earlier this week, Katie hit back at claims about her fiancé Carl Woods after spending Christmas together.

It came after tabloids reported that Katie’s family “disapproved” of their relationship.

However, the mum-of-five wrote on Instagram: “My family don’t disapprove of @carljwoods and I haven’t this at all.. Bad journalism again!”

Katie also spent Christmas three of her children – Harvey, Junior and Princess.

