Katie Price fans have jumped to her defence after trolls criticised a photo she posted of daughters Princess and Bunny playing with makeup.

The former glamour model shared the gorgeous, natural image on her Instagram. Many of her 2.3 million followers commented on the image.

And while most of those who commented praised 13-year-old Princess and the bond she has with four-year-old Bunny, others were more critical.

One follower replied to the photo saying: “Bit young to wear makeup don’t you think? Kids need to be kids.”

Another wrote: “It is a shame they start this so young.”

A third commented: “Sadly too young – beautiful youth does not need to be hidden under makeup.”

But many of Katie’s fans jumped to her defence, saying that playing with makeup is a normal way for sisters to spend their time.

One said: “Why do some people have to have such a negative attitude? Crikey, my kids want to rip each other’s limbs off most of the time, nice to see sibling love.”

Another fan responded: “My 3-year-old has loved putting on makeup for about a year. I loved makeup at that age too. Let kids be kids FFS. She’s having fun and making memories with her sister. Can’t beat that 💖”

While another praised Katie’s parenting skills: “Princess is a very well-mannered and normal young lady, and she is an absolute credit to you and her dad! 😍”

How is Katie Price is tackling online trolling?

Sadly, Katie is no stranger to trolls on the internet. In fact, the 42-year-old mum-of-five has decided to take a stand by continuing her fight for ‘Harvey’s Law’.

Last week, a horrific, racist video was circulated online which showed a man in ‘blackface’ mocking her eldest son Harvey, 18.

Harvey has Prader-Willi Syndrome, is legally blind and is on the autism spectrum.

Sussex Police confirmed that a man has been arrested in connection to the video.

It said: “A 52-year-old man from Hastings has been arrested by police investigating an offensive video posted on Twitter.”

Harvey’s Law is a proposed law which would make it illegal to troll or abuse others online.

