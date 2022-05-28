Katie Price accused of sharing ‘edited’ Instagram pic of son Harvey ‘that looks nothing like him’

Katie Price has been accused of sharing an “edited” photo of eldest son Harvey Price by Instagram fans.

Harvey turned 20 yesterday (Saturday May 27) and his mum shared an abundance of snaps from throughout the years in a touching montage.

Katie, 44, also hailed Harvey as her “gorgeous man” as he doesn’t want to be called a ‘boy’ any more.

Katie Price made a touching birthday tribute to Harvey on Insta (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

She added in the upload’s caption: “I had 20 amazing years with it just being me and Harvey, with me being his absolute constant person in his life and never letting him down.

“He is a massive credit to me and I know he will be so excited with what I have planned this weekend and next weekend.”

But followers questioned another image posted today (Saturday May 28) as they pondered whether it was “airbrushed”.

Katie Price shares Harvey image

Today’s pic shows Harvey as he is now – and looking fresh with a tight hair and beard trim.

Reflecting once again on his birthday, Katie captioned the shot: “My handsome son, still can’t believe he’s 20.”

Followers quickly flooded the post’s comments section with birthday well wishes and compliments on his appearance, echoing Katie’s words.

“Handsome lad,” wrote one follower.

“Lovely photo of Harvey, he looks so grown up,” said another.

A third added: “You look amazing Harvey, you look so well.

“Gorgeous Harvey,” chipped in someone else.

And yet another person indicated they felt Harv resembles his younger brother Junior Andre in the snapshot.

However, others suggested the photo had been tinkered with.

Harvey Price is now 20! (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘Don’t filter Harvey’

Adding a downcast emoji to their word, they wrote: “Aw, don’t filter Harvey.”

They weren’t the only observer with the same thought.

Someone else replied to the commenter: “Was just gonna say has she altered his photo?”

‘This looks nothing like Harvey’

Elsewhere in the comments section, someone else highlighted their astonishment as they claimed Harvey’s image had been touched up.

“Editing your own son? Wow,” they wrote.

Someone else, making use of a crying emoji, agreed: “I thought that too.”

And yet another person was even blunter with a similar claim.

Editing your own son? Wow.

“His whole face has been edited and completely airbrushed. This looks nothing like Harvey,” they remarked.

Some fellow users leapt to defend the possible editing, however.

“Take a day off love, negative bs on a photo for Harvey’s bday is pathetic,” one seethed.

And someone else went on: “So you’ve never used a filter? Can’t everyone just be nice for once.”

ED! has approached a representative for Katie for comment.

