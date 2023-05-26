Katie Price ‘desperate for her kids to have sibling’ as ‘baby bombshell’ dropped

Katie Price is reportedly “desperate” for her children to have a sibling amid claims she’s making a TV documentary about her surrogacy journey.

The star is mum to her five kids – Harvey, 20, Junior, 17, Princess, 15, Jett, nine, and Bunny, eight. However, according to reports, Katie wants a sixth child.

Katie has previously spoken about her desire to have another baby via a surrogate or through IVF. Now, reports claim she’ll document the process for a TV show.

A source claimed that Katie is “thrilled to be embarking on this journey”. They told The Sun: “Katie is thrilled to be embarking on this journey. She loves babies and has made no secret of the fact she has wanted another one for ages. She had difficult pregnancies with Bunny and Jett, and struggled to get pregnant again when she was trying with Carl last year.”

The insider added: “Katie will capture the highs and lows of her surrogacy journey on camera, and she knows her fans will want to see it all. She’s desperate for her kids to have a new brother or sister.”

Katie has previously opened up about having a baby with on-off fiancé Carl Woods.

Appearing on Lorraine last February, Katie said: “We’re doing the IVF route. Although I feel young, my body is not. Each cycle you have, you lose eggs each time. I didn’t know that.

“Obviously I’m 44 this year and I haven’t got as many eggs as I wanted so we’re having to do IVF and we are doing it.”

Last month, Katie appeared on the Turning Adversity Into An Asset podcast and revealed she’s got a surrogate. She said: “I have got a surrogate, I haven’t got any eggs anymore, I’m 44, I want another baby so what am I supposed to do? I can’t pop it out.

“I have got this lady, it will be my egg – she’s been a fan of mine for years and she does do surrogacy.”

