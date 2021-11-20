Katie Price described as ‘best mum ever’ by daughter Bunny after she returns from Las Vegas

Katie Price’s youngest daughter Bunny has described her as ‘the best mum ever’ following her wild holiday in Las Vegas.

The former glamour model, 43, posted a picture of the seven-year holding up a colouring emblazoned with the sentiment.

Katie captioned the snap, which she shared on Instagram, with red heart emojis.

She added: “I love Bunny. She just drew this for me.”

Fans have been quick to comment, with one writing: “Loves her mummy x.”

Another has told Katie: “Aww that is so sweet. Well done Bunny.”

A third asked: “Aww is she on a weekend visit with you? Such a sweet thing to do.”

Katie Price and Carl Woods’ Vegas wedding riddle

Earlier this week, Katie landed back in the UK following a Stateside getaway.

Katie jetted out to Las Vegas with her fiancé Carl Woods and caused confusion among fans while there.

The couple were pictured with a wedding licence and it was believed they were set to tie the knot in Sin City.

The star and her fiancé Carl Woods have just returned from Las Vegas (Credit: Splashnews.com)

However Katie later told her followers: “Hey everyone, so we’re back from our trip. We were out filming some YouTube content and documenting how easy it would be to get married in Vegas showing the various steps involved.”

Carl added: “I can confirm Katie Price and I are not getting married in Vegas and never was.

“However a $102 marriage certificate caused complete carnage and got the media all excited and [bleep].”

But the rumours of a wedding apparently didn’t go down well with the fathers of Katie’s kids.

Singer Peter Andre shares son Junior, 16, and 14-year-old Princess with his ex-wife.

The star’s wedding hoax reportedly infuriated her kids’ dads (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Meanwhile, her third husband Kieran Hayler shares Jett, eight, and Bunny, seven, with Katie.

A source close to Kieran told the Daily Mail: “Kieran and Peter are livid that Katie hasn’t taken the children’s feelings into consideration.”

Back to rehab

Meanwhile, since returning to the UK, Katie has headed back to rehab facility The Priory.

Katie shared a snap of the building’s exterior with fans, adding: “Well needed session today.”

Katie said she was heading head back to The Priory after visiting Sin City (Credit: Instagram)

The star was ordered by the courts to completely a course of rehab at The Priory in September.

It came after she pleaded guilty to drink-driving and driving while disqualified following a car accident.

Next month, Katie will return to court for her sentencing.

