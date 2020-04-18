Katie Price denies romance with Dreamboy amid lockdown

Katie Price is known for her whirlwind romances, so it is no surprise that her decision to spend lockdown with Dreamboys hunk Al Warrell got tongues wagging.

She is staying in a mansion which is 20 minutes away from Peter Andre, the father of two of her children.

Living with Katie is her son Harvey and the male stripper - but Katie's reps insist he is nothing but "a supportive friend."

Katie Price has been married three times (Credit: Splash News)

Katie's rented mansion

Katie's other children with Peter are staying with him - Junior and Princess. Youngest two, Bunny and Jett, are staying with their father, Kieran.

There has also been some controversy over who is paying for the mansion, as Katie was declared bankrupt recently.

But her reps told OK! Magazine Online that claims she was paying £4,000 per month to live in the six-bedroom home were untrue.

"Katie is bankrupt and any suggestion she is paying this rent is absurd!" they said.

Katie keeping quiet

Despite the fact her ex Kieran Hayler got engaged recently, Katie has been tight-lipped about her own love life.

She has shared pictures on Instagram of time spent with Harvey, who entered Autism's Got Talent recently, along with country walks near her home.

Another image revealed she will be taking part in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins. A trailer for the show depicts Katie screaming and struggling to keep up with the tough tasks.

Is Katie Price dating a Dreamboy?

But reports surfaced this week that Al Warrell, who is also a personal trainer, had got close to Katie in recent weeks and she was leaning on him for support.

Her people insist he is nothing but a "supportive friend."

The last serious relationship Katie had was with Kris Boyston, and that ended late last year.

Katie has also revealed that she has struggled with the isolation, and misses her children.

Her show My Crazy Life returns to Quest Red on May 4 for a one-hour special. Perhaps more will be revealed about who Katie is dating or has her eye on.

