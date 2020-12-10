Katie Price has hit back after being accused of breaking Tier Two lockdown restrictions.

The 42-year-old former glamour model was keen to ensure she was innocent after angry fans suggested she met up with someone outside of her household.

Some even went as far as reporting Katie to the police for seemingly going against government rules.

Katie Price denied breaking lockdown restrictions (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price accused of breaking lockdown rules

Fans criticised the star after she posted a photo alongside an unnamed man.

Katie posed with her boyfriend Carl Woods and daughter Princess, with the trio standing less than two metres away from the stranger.

The man appeared to work for menswear brand Big Clothing 4 U.

But fans weren’t impressed with Katie’s lack of social distancing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Read more: Katie Price delights fans with adorable photo of son Harvey ready for Christmas

“No social distancing but in the paper going ‘I fear for Harvey EVERYDAY with Covid!!’ Can you stop using your son for sob stories? If you did worry about him you would be meeting outside or have masks on,” one complained.

A second added: “Mmm I see social distancing rules don’t apply to celebrities. Strange that.”

A third commented: “Think you are breaking the COVID rules.”

Another went on to tag Sussex Police’s official account, despite Katie living in Surrey.

Katie and boyfriend Carl posed for the snap (Credit: YouTube)

Lockdown rules state those in Tier Two are prohibited from meeting inside with people not in their household.

However, the mum-of-five denied that she broke any rules by meeting the worker from Big 4 U Clothing.

Katie hits back at accusations

According to Katie, the man is in son Harvey’s “support bubble”.

Katie’s rep told The Mirror: “The gentleman in question featured in Katie’s post is someone that Katie has known for a long time and is part of her and Harvey’s support bubble.

Katie told fans the man is in Harvey’s ‘support bubble’ (Credit: SplashNews)

“Katie has spoken of her concerns for Harvey’s safety and would never put her son at risk – adhering to Covid-19 regulations.”

It comes shortly after the star was slammed by fans for not wearing a face mask whilst Christmas shopping.

Katie’s fears for Harvey

Last month, Katie opened up on her struggles of raising 18-year-old Harvey.

One of Harvey’s condition – Prader-Willi syndrome – causes sufferers to feel hungry all the time and overeat.

Read more: Katie Price offers a health update on her mum Amy’s terminal lung condition

Katie explained: “It’s a cruel illness. He feels hungry all the time. Every time I feed him, it’s killing him.

“He needs to lose weight or he’ll end up dead. He doesn’t deserve that. I don’t want to lose him.

“He’s only 18, he’s got his whole life ahead of him. I will do anything to help.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.