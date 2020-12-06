Katie Price has shared an adorable update on her son Harvey.

The mum-of-five, 42, revealed that her firstborn Harvey, 18, is all ready for Christmas.

Treating him to a weekend away in a log cabin, he couldn’t look happier standing next to a Christmas tree.

Wearing plaid pyjamas, Katie said she was delighted to find cosy PJs in his size.

Sharing in view of her some two million Instagram followers with: “How cute does Harvey look in his pjs. He is so tall and taller than the tree. He loves coming away especially @henllehall_holidays log cabins wish we could pick it up and take it come and even better finally found size 7xl pjs to fit him from @bigclothing4u_.”

Katie Price and son Harvey share a very close bond (Credit: SplashNews)

How are fans reacting to Harvey’s photo?

Fans rushed to compliment Harvey in his lovely outfit.

One user commented: “He’s so gorgeous. You are doing amazing Katie!”

Read more: Katie Price narrowly misses being attacked by a rat in her own home

While another user gushed: “You look gorgeous Harvey Price. Merry Christmas!”

And another user complimented: “I love your photos of Harvey and the things he likes to do..my grandson has autism and loves holidays caravans and premier inns it’s been so hard for him because of COVID.”

Whereas a fourth user praised: “He looks so excited for Christmas, I hope you all have a wonderful Christmas.”

Katie has shared her worries about son Harvey’s eating habits (Credit: YouTube)

What has Katie said about Harvey’s weight?

Harvey is the only child between Katie and her ex-boyfriend former footballer Dwight Yorke.

Dwight is not believed to have seen his only child since he was a young boy.

Read more: Kieran Hayler breaks silence on ex Katie Price’s new boyfriend

Katie recently said that she struggles to find clothes large enough for Harvey.

She says he loves food so much he will even wake up in the night to eat frozen pizzas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

And he currently wears 7XL size clothes, which she can usually only buy from two internet stores.

Speaking to The Sun, she shared: “He needs to lose weight or he’ll end up dead. He doesn’t deserve that. I don’t want to lose him.”

However, she went on to explain that if she refuses him access to food, he will punch the walls.



There is extensive plaster damage to her current Surrey home from his rages, she says.

But Katie says she is determined to find a solution, and that there is no time to wait.

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.