Katie Price made a parenting blunder last night in a now-deleted Instagram post.

The mum-of-five was reportedly alerted to her error by concerned fans and quickly took the photo down.

What was Katie Price’s Instagram post?

What was meant to be a sweet snap of son Jett caused Katie’s followers to accuse her of making a “dangerous” parenting mistake last night (Tuesday, December 7).

The 43-year-old former glamour model uploaded a picture on her Instagram last night for her 2.6 million followers to see. The picture showed Katie’s son, Jett, eight, in his school uniform, wearing gloves and what looks to be a torch attached to his trousers.

Katie Price captioned the photo with: “Jett getting ready to look for frogs.”

However, if the star was expecting fans to tell her how lovely her photo of Jett was, she was very, very wrong. Fans were in fact worried at the snap Katie had uploaded – because Jett’s school badge was on display.

What did her followers have to say?

Katie’s fans were quick to point out her dangerous error (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Please cover his badge,” one fan begged, according to The Sun.

“You really need to think about the safeguarding, hide your son’s school badge,” another advised her.

“Please cover the school badge, Katie,” a third follower commented. “It’d be a lovely photo and sweet boy, but safety first.”

“Please cover his school badge. Keep your child safe, use your brain woman,” another fan snapped at the star.

Jett is Katie’s fourth eldest child. She shares Jett and his younger sister, Bunny, with her ex-husband Kieran Hayler. She is also a mum to Harvey, 19, whose father is Dwight Yorke, and Junior and Princess, who she shares with ex-husband Peter Andre.

What else has Katie Price said about her safety?

Katie revealed that Harvey was subject to a kidnap plot in 2018 (Credit: Katie Price / YouTube)

Katie previously revealed earlier this year that she has been subject to FOUR kidnap threats. During an appearance on Steph’s Packed Lunch, the former model spoke about the threats.

“I’ve had four kidnap threats anyway through Scotland Yard,” she said. “I talk about it so blasé because I’m just used to it. My life is just so out there.”

“I’ve had them pretty bad,” she continued. “That’s why I’ve got my protection dog.” Katie has a black Alsatian called Blade at home.

In 2018 it was also revealed that Katie’s eldest son, Harvey, was the subject of a kidnap plot. There would have been a £1 million ransom placed on Harvey if the plot hadn’t been foiled by police.

