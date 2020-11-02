Katie Price defies odds and enjoys bike ride in the Maldives despite recent foot surgery

Katie Price appears to be making a speedy recovery.

The mother-of-five, 42, is currently enjoying a luxury getaway with boyfriend Carl Woods, in the Maldives.

And she has just shared a picture of herself enjoying a romantic sunset while bike riding.

She only had major foot surgery last month, and had been warned that she now has ‘life-changing injuries’.

What’s more, she even said it may take up to two years for her to fully recover.

Katie and Carl are enjoying their second holiday abroad together this year (Credit: YouTube)

What is Katie Price doing in the Maldives?

But the former glamour model seems to be making remarkable progress already.

Sharing the photo in view of her two million plus Instagram followers, she posted: “This day was amazing @kandima_maldives first time on a bike in 6 months and with @carljwoods watching the sunset, such a awesome place and can’t wait to go back with all my children and so much fun things for them to do on the island.”



But some Instagram users were left a tad confused to see her on a bike.

One user fumed: “Feet are better then. A holiday in the Maldives works miracles on life changing injuries. Should be available on the NHS…”

Katie broke both of her feet this summer while in Turkey (Credit: YouTube)

How are Katie’s fans reacting?

While another user joined in with: “How do you ride a bike with two broken feet??”

However, others questioned how Katie was able to afford such a luxe stay considering she attended a bankruptcy hearing just days ago.

One user joked: “Amazing you were bankrupt few months ago.”

And another user quipped: “Bankruptcy looks tough.”

Despite the negative comments, other fans praised the couple.

Katie says she’s finally found ‘the one’ in new boyfriend Carl (Credit: SplashNews)

For example, one user gushed: “Looks like you’re having so much fun looks beautiful glad you’re on the mend and happy.”

Katie and Carl reportedly took the trip in a bid to get pregnant.

Both have shared their desire to have a child together.

Katie said on her YouTube video that they ‘aren’t being careful’ and they’ve even been using an ovulation kit.

The couple met during lockdown, and things have been hot and heavy ever since.

They’ve been living between one another’s homes and she’s introduced all five of her children to the one-time Love Island contestant.

In fact, they have even got his and hers face tattoos one one another’s forearms.

