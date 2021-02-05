Katie Price has revealed she is “disabled for life” after breaking both of her feet on holiday.

The 42-year-old former glamour model was left “crippled” after previously falling from a 25ft wall in Turkey last summer.

Now, Katie has been warned she may never walk for longer than 20 minutes a day as she deals with the aftermath.

Katie Price is ‘disabled for life’ after breaking her feet (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Katie Price say?

In fact, Katie has even sent off for a blue badge after being registered as disabled.

Speaking to The Sun, the reality star revealed how she is still coming to terms with the “life-changing accident”.

As well as a constant limp, Katie also suffers from “shocks of lightning shooting” up her feet.

She said: “I’ve been given two sets of painkillers but I can’t take them because I’m scared of becoming addicted, so I’m just in constant pain.”

The reality star was on holiday with boyfriend Carl at the time (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, Katie revealed: “I’ve got a limp when I walk now as one leg is longer than the other because of all the metal in the foot — I waddle like a duck. It does make me feel a bit paranoid.”

Furthermore, the mum-of-five is seeking legal advice following the horror fall.

I waddle like a duck

The accident has resulted in her seeking physiotherapy sessions four times a week – plus surgery.

Katie continued: “This has all affected our home life dramatically. I can’t do fun things with my kids any more, such as trampolining. I also have to take a wheelchair if I want to go on a long family walk.”

Katie uses a mobility scooter (Credit: BBC)

What happened to Katie?

Katie broke both of her feet in the horrifying incident while on holiday with boyfriend Carl Woods, 31.

Her older children Princess, 13, and Junior, 15, were also with them.

Following the incident, Katie returned to rehab facility The Priory to help deal with the trauma.

Announcing the news at the time, her rep said: “Katie is taking some time out of the media spotlight.

Katie may need more surgery (Credit: BBC)

“Her family and doctors have told her she must rest in order to heal.

“Katie wants to thank everyone for their ongoing support and will be back when she feels ready.”

Meanwhile, back in October, Katie slammed critics for doubting her broken her feet.

She shared two X-ray images, which showed a collection of screws and metal plates embedded in her heels.

Alongside the shot, Katie penned: “For people who said I haven’t broken my feet or people saying I had a bunion operation (even though I’ve never had bunions) still won’t admit they wrongly accused me and speculated again saying I’ve made it all up, will now see I wasn’t lying to the point.

“I’ve had MAJOR SURGERY to my life-changing injuries.”

Katie, who has admitted to regularly taking her cast off, posted the snaps after a visit to Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

Following her accident, she needed an eight-hour operation to fuse the bones back together with screws and plates.

