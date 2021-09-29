Katie Price to appear in court as she’s charged with driving while disqualified after crash

Katie Price has been charged with driving while disqualified and without insurance, following a car crash on Tuesday (September 28).

The former glamour model, 43, was arrested after crashing her car in West Sussex this week.

Now, police have confirmed that she has been charged with a number of driving offences.

Katie Price has been charged following her car crash (Credit: ITV)

What has Katie Price been charged with after the crash?

A Sussex Police statement said: “Katie Price, 43, Horsham, was charged with using a motor vehicle on a public place without third party insurance and driving whilst disqualified.

“She was remanded in custody and will appear at Crawley Remand Court on Wednesday (29 September).”

Following the crash, police shared an image of Katie‘s flipped on its side.

At the time, they confirmed: “Police responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision on the B2135 near Partridge Green around 6.20am on Tuesday (28 September).

“A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while above the legal limit for alcohol and drugs, and has been taken to hospital to be checked over.

“The road was blocked temporarily while recovery of the vehicle was arranged.”

Katie was taken to hospital shortly after the crash.

She is not believed to have been seriously injured.

Furthermore, the star will appear at Crawley Remand Court.

Katie’s family release a statement

After the incident, Katie’s family released a statement of their own.

They explained that they have been “concerned about Kate’s wellbeing and overall mental health” for some time.

The family also asked for the public to give the star space to “seek the necessary treatment.”

Katie is being supported by her family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Part of the statement read: “We are not asking for sympathy – just that it is recognised that Kate is unwell.

“We take great comfort in reading the messages of support and love for Kate that we will pass on to her, in the hope that these positive messages will help spur her on.”

They added: “It takes great strength for one to acknowledge that they need help, we hope the door is now open for Kate to learn to love herself and be happy within.

“Mental illness is not a personal failure.”

Meanwhile, Katie’s children also showed their support.

“Love you mum,” 16-year-old son Junior wrote on the post, while 14-year-old Princess said: “Love you mum, so much.”

