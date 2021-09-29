Carl Woods breaks silence after Katie Price’s crash as he vows to ‘always be there’ for her

Carl Woods has vowed to support fiancée Katie Price following her ‘drink drive’ crash.

Katie 43, was hospitalised and arrested after crashing her car in West Sussex early yesterday morning (Tuesday September 28).

Sussex Police have confirmed she has been charged with driving without insurance and driving while disqualified.

But last night Carl, 32, told his Instagram followers he will “always” be there for Katie.

Carl wrote: “Relationships are tested. People test each other – but when you love someone like I love Katie, you enjoy the highs and good times together.

“Katie is a rough diamond. She has her imperfections however they make her perfect to me. She just needs that extra help to be polished.

“The sunlight will shine through her once again and the sparkles that she brings to everyone will return.

“I love you Katie 100%. My Dolly, always here, always will be.”

How fans reacted

While many followers speculated about the circumstances surrounding Katie’s crash, many noted how Carl’s statement was “lovely”.

“I hope she gets the help she needs,” one person remarked.

She has her imperfections however they make her perfect to me.

But another suggested in light of allegations made by fans: “Carl just turn your comments off.”

Katie was involved a crash on Tuesday, and has since been charged with driving without insurance and driving while disqualified (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Carl reacts to Katie’s family statement

Earlier today (Wednesday September 29), Carl also reaffirmed his feelings for the former glamour model on an Insta statement from her family.

The post, made yesterday, noted they had been “concerned about Kate’s wellbeing and overall mental health” for some time.

The family also asked for fans to give Katie space to “seek the necessary treatment.”

It also included a plea for people to realise that the mum-of-five is “unwell”.

“We are not asking for sympathy – just that it is recognised that Kate is unwell.” it stated at one point.

“We take great comfort in reading the messages of support and love for Kate that we will pass on to her, in the hope that these positive messages will help spur her on.”

Carl, alongside best wishes made by other celebrities, commented on the post: “I love you Katie.”

