Katie Price said she was unhappy with eldest daughter Princess after she played a “cruel” prank on younger half-sister Bunny.
The model and businesswoman, 42, shared the video with fans on her Instagram feed showing the joke.
But it wasn’t long before she gave her eldest a telling off.
What did Katie Price say about her children?
The video showed six-year-old Bunny asleep in bed.
With Princess giggling in the background, she proceeded to pour water onto her sister’s face.
Laughing louder, Princess asked: “Oh no, are you OK?”
With Bunny looking less than happy, Katie captioned the video to let fans know what was going on.
View this post on Instagram
What did Katie say?
Katie captioned the video by saying: “Not happy with @officialprincess_andre doing this to Bunny bops… mean sister.
“But Bunny still insists of taking Princess’ makeup,” followed by a cry-laugh emoji.
Fans were divided over the incident.
“Not one bit funny,” one said.
However, one fan commented: “Only people with no siblings will think this is cruel… I was lucky to survive my childhood!”
A follow-up documentary for Katie in the pipeline?
This past week, Katie has been basking in universal praise after her moving BBC documentary Katie Price: Harvey and Me.
Fans praised her 18-year-old son Harvey and Katie for being an amazing mum.
The show followed the pair as they coped with Harvey’s disabilities.
And now there’s news that there will be a follow-up.
A source told The Sun newspaper: “Katie has agreed to a second installment, which will follow Harvey’s journey as he starts residential college.
“They’re already in talks about what they’ll film and plan to start in summer.”
